FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) : Faisalabad Regarding small traders, FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi said the government was concentrating on introducing fix tax system for them as government 's ultimate objective was to document the economy.

Provincial Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal said that there were 341,000 industrial connections, out of which only 19,000 were registered with sales tax. He further said that out of these, only 16,000 were paying sales tax. It is an alarming situation as they are availing the subsidy of Rs 200 billion without paying a single penny to the government, he said.

He said the government was not demanding sales tax from the exporters. "We are subjecting local sale of textile which remained henceforth un-taxed", he added.

He further said the government intended that only major wholesales dealers should be registered, but this condition would not be applicable on sub-dealers and retailers.

Earlier, in his address of welcome Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain President FCCI introduced Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) and said that this apex trade body was trying to safeguard the legitimate interests of the business community.

He said that 17 percent sales tax was unbearable in the prevailing circumstances which would be trimmed to single digit.

He further said that it could be enhanced in later phase when all sectors become registered with the FBR.

He said that due to the uncertainty many industrial and business sectors had been closed and the government must redress their grievances to make them operational as soon as possible.

Dr Khurram Tariq, Engineer Ehtisham Javiad, Naveed Gulzar, Abdul Haq, Jawwad Asghar, Waheed Khaliq Ramay, Hajji Aslam Bhalli, Habib Ahmad Gujjar, Shahid Mumtaz Bajwa, Rao Sikandar Azam and Tanveer Riaz explained in details their sector specific problems while Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain presented FCCI shield to Chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi.

The meeting was also attended by provincial minister Ajmal Cheema, Chaudhry Zaheerud Din, Parliamentarians Mian Farrukh Habib, Lateef Nazar, Shakeel Shahid, Firdous Rae and Khiyal Kastro in addition to Senior Vice President FCCI Mian Tanveer Ahmad, Mian Javaid Iqbal, Mian Aftab Ahmad and Kashif Zia, President FWCCI Robina Amjad, PTI Mian Ashfaq Ahmad, Muzammal Sultan, Chief Collector Customs Zaiba Hayee Azhar.