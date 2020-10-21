UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Government's Borrowing In Two Years Stands At $7.8bn: Finance Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 11:23 PM

Government's borrowing in two years stands at $7.8bn: Finance Division

The government's actual borrowing during last two years stood at $7.8 billion, the ministry of finance Wednesday clarified in response to a news item claimed that the government borrowing had increased by $17.6 billion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ):The government's actual borrowing during last two years stood at $7.8 billion, the ministry of finance Wednesday clarified in response to a news item claimed that the government borrowing had increased by $17.6 billion.

According to the clarification issued by the ministry on Wednesday "Out of the total increase of $ 17.6 billion in external debt and liabilities during Jun 2018 -Jun 2020, $7.8 billion (44% of the increase) has been borrowed by the government for financing of its fiscal deficit and this amount was the actual borrowing of the present government during its first two years,".

It said the report misquoted the total figures as all the external debt and liabilities were not the responsibility of the government itself.

The figure of increase in external debt and liabilities by $ 17 billion reported by SBP needs to be properly interpreted for a better understanding.

The figure of external debt and liabilities consists of four components: External Public Debt, Public Sector Entities' (PSE) Debt, Foreign Exchange Liabilities of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), and Private Sector's External Debt.

The statement further explained that it is important to highlight that these additional borrowings were from multilateral and bilateral development partners whereas portion of loans from commercial sources were repaid.

Borrowings from multilateral and bilateral development partners were contracted on low cost and longer tenor, which contributed towards enhanced external public debt sustainability during the tenure of present government.

An amount of $4.8 billion (27% of the increase) is on account of SBP's foreign exchange liabilities and it should not be interpreted as government's debt because it is offset by cash balances and liquid assets of SBP.

Similarly $2.9 billion (16% of the increase) have been borrowed by private sector from external sources which is a healthy sign indicating private sector's capacity to borrow from abroad for domestic investments.

While $2.2billion (13% of the increase) have been borrowed primarily by PSEs for spending on their financing needs mostly related to development expenditure.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan 2018 2020 All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves amendments to provisions of b ..

26 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre hosts Virtual SCAD Par ..

26 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed leads Emirati side to UAE-Turkm ..

56 minutes ago

Sharjah Film Platform to feature over 60 films

56 minutes ago

Lithuanian Government Introduces Quarantine in 12 ..

19 minutes ago

Thai Prime Minister says may lift emergency decree ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.