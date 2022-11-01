UrduPoint.com

Government's Rs1.8 Trillion Package To Boost Agriculture Production Hailed

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Government's Rs1.8 trillion package to boost agriculture production hailed

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :The agriculture experts on Tuesday hailed the Rs1.8 trillion package unveiled by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif saying that it is poised to boost agriculture production besides providing free seeds to flood-hit farmers and scaling down prices of fertilisers in addition to subsidised electricity for agricultural tubewell across the country.

In a press statement issued here on Tuesday Chairman of Pakistan Hitech Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA), Shahzad Ali Malik said this historic agricultural package was the need of the hour in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict which badly disrupted the food and gas supplies adding miseries to the lives of millions of people of scores of countries around the globe especially South Asian.

He said the recent devastating flood damaged sizeable standing crops besides killing millions of livestock and depriving farmers of their livelihood in addition to a record displacement of 33 million.

He said the timely and prudent decision of the prime minister, which would not only increase agriculture production, but will also definitely help a lot to flood-affected people with their rehabilitation and cultivation of new crops on time to meet ever-increasing needs for food staples.

He said the agriculture sector was the backbone of "our national economy, which has now been accorded top priority by the coalition government".

He said it was a good omen that interest-free production loans were being extended at the doorsteps of poor farmers, especially in flood-affected arable areas.

Shahzad Ali Malik hoped that dynamic Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Khan will fully ensure immediate implementation of the PM package and make sure availability of fertilisers at reduced rates. He said a net benefit of Rs 58 billion has been given to growers on reduced prices of DAP fertiliser alone.

He suggested that government should only distribute hi-tech hybrid seeds to farmers for excellent yield which will definitely increase the profitability that helps improve the lifestyles of peasants in the country.

