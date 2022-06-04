Governor assures of taking up matter of Sales Tax on agriculture seeds with Finance Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman Saturday said that he will take up the matter of withdrawal of 17 percent sale tax on agriculture seeds with Prime Minister and Federal Finance Minister to help boost agriculture production in the province for meeting ever increasing food staple needs of growing population.

He held this categorical assurance to a delegation of Pakistan Hi-Tech Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA) led by its chairman Shahzad Ali Malik, which called on him here today at governor house.

The Governor said that good quality hi tech hybrid seed always play a key role in enhancing the agriculture production manifolds.

He said the use of high quality seeds is one of the most important elements in any farming system as well as a cornerstone of any successful agriculture program.

He said this element has become more crucial than ever for providing enough food security for the rising number of population in the world which is expected to exceed nine billion by year 2050, he added.

Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman who himself has a background as a progressive agriculturist said quality seed is the fundamental element in crop production which not only doubles and triples the yield but also decreases cost of production considerably besides preventing spread of weeds, diseases and pests.

Shahzad Ali Malik while briefing the governor said in view of importance of quality seed in agriculture sector the government must withdraw unjustified ST without loss of time to avoid shifting of its burden on poor people besides fully protecting planned Chinese investment on "China Hybrid Agriculture Model and Transfer of Technology" under phase 11 of CPEC.

He said Pakistan is in direct competition with the top agricultural produce exporting countries of the world and levy of ST will result in a sharp decrease in agricultural yields and hit export targets besides at least 20% increase in the prices of all essential crops.

Shahzad Ali Malik expressed his gratitude to Governor for sympathetic consideration of their legitimate demand.