Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Governor Balochistan Invites Business Community To Capitalize On Province's Investment Potential

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Governor Balochistan invites business community to capitalize on province's investment potential

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar invited the business community of Islamabad to capitalize on the natural resources of the province by utilizing investment opportunities to generate more business activities.

He said this while addressing as the chief guest at an Iftar Dinner hosted by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI)in his honor, the preceding day, said the press release.

He said that his province was endowed with great natural resources including the Reko Diq and Saindak projects, adding the development of Reko Diq would make Balochistan a hub of direct foreign investment and create a lot of economic benefits to Pakistan.

Similarly, Saindak copper and gold project had the potential to make Balochistan prosperous and strengthen Pakistan's economy. He said that due to these untapped natural resources, the people of Balochistan were facing great economic problems and emphasized that the business community should exploit them to bring progress and prosperity to the province.

The governor said that the business community was the backbone of the economy and invited the ICCI delegation to visit Balochistan where he would connect them with their counterparts to explore joint ventures and business partnerships.

He said that he would try to visit Iran and Afghanistan to highlight the investment potential of Balochistan to the investors of these neighboring countries.

President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that Pakistan was facing a Dollar crisis and the development of Reko Diq and Saindak could bring billions of Dollars to Pakistan and enable it to get rid of foreign debt.

He urged the government to take all possible measures to establish peace in the province that would enable the investors to tap these natural resources. He said that the development of Gwadar Port and Gwadar Industrial Estate should be expedited to make Balochistan a hub of business activities.

He also called on the authorities to connect Balochistan through road and railways links with Iran and Afghanistan to increase the regional trade. He said that the development of the blue economy in Balochistan could bring great benefits to the country.

Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President ICCI said that Balochistan offers great investment opportunities, and establishing a better law and order situation and improving the security would enable the business community to take benefit of the untapped natural resources of Balochistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Islamabad Balochistan Governor Business Iran Dollar Law And Order Visit Road Gwadar Progress Chamber Hub Turkish Lira Gold Commerce All Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Kuwait oil price up to US$86.87 pb

Kuwait oil price up to US$86.87 pb

2 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler issues Emiri Decree appointing Director- ..

UAQ Ruler issues Emiri Decree appointing Director-General of Department of Econo ..

2 minutes ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler appoints new Director-General ..

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler appoints new Director-General of UAQ Municipality

3 minutes ago
 Tadweer, OMV sign MoU to explore joint opportuniti ..

Tadweer, OMV sign MoU to explore joint opportunities in sustainable feedstocks

1 hour ago
 AUS leads critical conversations about future of d ..

AUS leads critical conversations about future of design education

1 hour ago
 Dubai Press Club hosts 8th edition of Emirati Medi ..

Dubai Press Club hosts 8th edition of Emirati Media Forum

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.