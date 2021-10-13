Governor, European parliamentarians discuss GSP-Plus extension

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, during his visit to Europe, met with Vice President of European Parliament, Dr Fabio and 11 other members of European Parliament on Wednesday in a bid to win their support on GSP Plus status extension issue.

A spokesman of Governor House said here on Wednesday, the Governor also held meeting with the Members of European Parliament including Maximilian Karre from Germany, Karken Nicholas from France, Jordi Sol from Spain, Emanuel Fregos, Bernard Goetta, Joymer Marno and others.

During the meeting, the Punjab Governor briefed the members of European Parliament on the positive role of Pakistan in the Afghan peace process, protection of minorities in Pakistan, religious freedom, and provision of fundamental rights. He also apprised the members of European Parliament of the atrocities and gross human rights violations by India in the lIOJK (Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir).

During the meeting, Dr. Fabio and other members of the European Parliament appreciated Pakistan's role in establishing peace in Afghanistan and eradicating terrorism. They said that they stand with Pakistan and assured of their full cooperation in the extension of GSP Plus status .

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar while talking to the media after the meetings, said the meetings with Dr. Fabio and other European MPs remained successful and he was happy that European members had appreciated Pakistan's role in establishing peace in the region.

"I have also called on the MPs Members of Parliament to play a role in the provision of basic services, peace and stability in Afghanistan," he added.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Pakistan would succeed in its mission with regard to the extension in GSP Plus status to Pakistan. He said that Pakistan was working hard under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to counter the negative propaganda against Pakistan in Europe by India and we would not allow them to succeed as we have thwarted all the conspiracies of India in the past.

The Punjab Governor said the resolution of Kashmir issue was vital for the establishment of durablepeace in the world. One of the agenda of his visit was also to apprise the world of the gross humanviolations by the India in IIOJK, he added.