Governor felicitates Meher Kashif on appointment as Chairman Kyrgyz Trade House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab, Engineer Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman Sunday felicitated Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman Meher Kashif Younis on his appointment as Chairman of the first-ever Kyrgyzstan Trade House in Pakistan.

Talking to Mehar Kashif Younis who called on him at the Governor's House in Lahore, Baligh ur Reman said the Kyrgyzstan Trade House recently opened by the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan Ulanbek Totuiaev will help Pakistan for direct interaction with the business community of either country to promote bilateral trade and tap huge potentials through regional connectivity which he added is need of the hour in the prevailing global scenario.

He called upon the chambers of commerce and industry to come forward and encash the existing unexplored market of Kyrgyzstan and adjacent states of the region, said a press release issued here.

He stressed that frequent exchange of visits of the businesses community will pave way for the strengthening of bilateral trade in diversified sectors.

He said one of the major obstacles to the development of trade-economic coordination between both countries and regions is difficult logistics routes which he added will be overcome after the successful establishment of a railway link through Afghanistan.

Governor Baligh Ur Rehman said Meher Kashif Younis is a dynamic industrialist and will exercise his sphere of influence for promoting bilateral trade between two Muslim brotherly countries in the day to come.

Speaking on the occasion Meher Kashif Younis said the in prevailing scenario, the philosophy of globalisation is getting phased out and sharply shrinking to regional connectivity. Hence we should now focus on trade and economic cooperation with the regional blocs especially rich central Asian states.

He said both countries from the same region are deeply interconnected historically, culturally, and religiously.

He said all-out efforts will be made to increase the volume of bilateral trade between the two countries and importers and exporters of either side will be fully facilitated to avail all possible opportunities and explore untapped potential with frequent exchange of visits.

He said various products of Kyrgyzstan will be displayed at the KTH to attract the business community and brief them on the scope of expanding the volume of trade.

He said Ambassador Kyrgyzstan H.E.Mr. Ulanbek Totuiaev is all the time one call away for Pak traders to visit Kyrgyzstan and provide all possible assistance for result-oriented one-on-one and b2b interaction meetings.