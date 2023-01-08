UrduPoint.com

Governor Felicitates Meher Kashif On Appointment As Chairman Kyrgyz Trade House

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Governor felicitates Meher Kashif on appointment as Chairman Kyrgyz Trade House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab, Engineer Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman Sunday felicitated Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman Meher Kashif Younis on his appointment as Chairman of the first-ever Kyrgyzstan Trade House in Pakistan.

Talking to Mehar Kashif Younis who called on him at the Governor's House in Lahore, Baligh ur Reman said the Kyrgyzstan Trade House recently opened by the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan Ulanbek Totuiaev will help Pakistan for direct interaction with the business community of either country to promote bilateral trade and tap huge potentials through regional connectivity which he added is need of the hour in the prevailing global scenario.

He called upon the chambers of commerce and industry to come forward and encash the existing unexplored market of Kyrgyzstan and adjacent states of the region, said a press release issued here.

He stressed that frequent exchange of visits of the businesses community will pave way for the strengthening of bilateral trade in diversified sectors.

He said one of the major obstacles to the development of trade-economic coordination between both countries and regions is difficult logistics routes which he added will be overcome after the successful establishment of a railway link through Afghanistan.

Governor Baligh Ur Rehman said Meher Kashif Younis is a dynamic industrialist and will exercise his sphere of influence for promoting bilateral trade between two Muslim brotherly countries in the day to come.

Speaking on the occasion Meher Kashif Younis said the in prevailing scenario, the philosophy of globalisation is getting phased out and sharply shrinking to regional connectivity. Hence we should now focus on trade and economic cooperation with the regional blocs especially rich central Asian states.

He said both countries from the same region are deeply interconnected historically, culturally, and religiously.

He said all-out efforts will be made to increase the volume of bilateral trade between the two countries and importers and exporters of either side will be fully facilitated to avail all possible opportunities and explore untapped potential with frequent exchange of visits.

He said various products of Kyrgyzstan will be displayed at the KTH to attract the business community and brief them on the scope of expanding the volume of trade.

He said Ambassador Kyrgyzstan H.E.Mr. Ulanbek Totuiaev is all the time one call away for Pak traders to visit Kyrgyzstan and provide all possible assistance for result-oriented one-on-one and b2b interaction meetings.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Afghanistan Governor Exchange Business Punjab Chambers Of Commerce Visit Same Kyrgyzstan Mehar Sunday Market Muslim All From Industry Asia

Recent Stories

Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes Southern Philippine ..

Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes Southern Philippines

6 minutes ago
 17 dead in major road accident in east China

17 dead in major road accident in east China

36 minutes ago
 &#039;Once in a century&#039; flood cuts off commu ..

&#039;Once in a century&#039; flood cuts off communities in northwestern Austral ..

36 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th January 2023

4 hours ago
 Heavy rains on Ras Al Khaimah

Heavy rains on Ras Al Khaimah

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.