Governor Greets Iftikhar Malik For Landslide Victory In LCCI Election

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 05:12 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Saturday greeted veteran trade leader and chairman Founder Group Iftikhar Ali Malik for landslide victory in annual election of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

Talking to Iftikhar Malik by telephone, the Governor said that PIAF Founder alliance candidates had a clean sweep on all seats which reflects its popularity in the business community. He said that Lahore after Karachi was second hub of economic activities and traders always played a key role in national development and progress of the country.

He said the LCCI was the largest and the oldest in the country established in 1923 which produced eminent figures in Pakistan.

He said the PTI government especially Prime Minister Imran always attached great importance to business community and had already issued directives to all Federal and provincial departments to address the genuine grievances of the business community on top priority.

Mohammad Sarwar said, "He is all the time available to them and always not only extend cooperation but also take up their legitimate issues to the quarters concerned for their redressal." Iftikhar Malik thanked Governor for his support and acknowledgment of democratically conducted fair free and transparent elections in chamber.

He said it was indeed important to increase exports and for that purpose cost of doing business needed to reduce so that products can remain competitive in the world markets.

He said that LCCI always acts as a bridge between the government and the business community. It has always tried to ensure a business-friendlyenvironment through sharing views with the government and by takingall the stakeholders on-board on all the economy related issues.

