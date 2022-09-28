UrduPoint.com

Governor Inaugurates New Block At LCCI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2022 | 08:26 PM

Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman along with LCCI (Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry) President Mian Nauman Kabir inaugurated new LCCI block here on Wednesday

The state-of-the-art block is part of the LCCI endeavors aimed at ensuring quality services for its members. LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan, Vice President Haris Ateeq and Executive Committee members were also present.

On this occasion, the Governor said that business community was not only playing an important role in the country's economy but also the services of the business community in welfare work were also noteworthy whether it was floods or COVID-19.

He said that economic self-reliance of Pakistan was the main goal of the government. He said that present government took steps comprehensive to immediately solve the problems faced by the business community.

The Governor said that floods had caused colossal losses to national economy. The crops of cotton and rice had been destroyed at vast scale and the government would have to import these commodities.

He hailed the LCCI initiative for building a new block and one-window operation to facilitate its members.

Baligh-ur-Rehman said that Lahore Chamber had a very good liaison with the Governor House, asserting, "We are committed to serve the business community.

" LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir said that Lahore Chamber was the oldest chamber of Pakistan with a history going to 100 years ago and had become one the identifications of Lahore at global level. He said, the LCCI was the prime representative of the business community and had a special challenge and responsibility to safeguard the stakes of business community.

He said, Lahore Chamber exhorted its members to avail the trade and investment opportunities and drive the country's engine of growth.

"The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry never leaves any stone unturned to facilitate its members," he claimed and mentioned that it started One Window Smart Services a few years ago which was highly appreciated by the members.

"With the passage of time, we have been adding new help desks keeping in view the needs of the LCCI members, the success of which is also due to the respective authorities of the government institutions who have fully cooperated in this regards," he maintained.

He said that they had tried their best to equip the new block with modern technology and to make its interior state-of-the-art so that the members could have good service and great ambience at the same time.

