Governor, industrialists discuss economic situation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Well-known industrialist Mian Talat Mehmood along with a delegation called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman here at the Governor's House on Monday.

The economic situation of the country was discussed in the meeting.

The Governor said that economic stability, supremacy of the Constitution, law and welfare of the people were among the top priorities. He said that it was a good sign that the country's economy was picking up.

He added that Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and his economic team saved the country from default and tackled the economic crisis . He said that government was committed to the welfare of the working class, and the government also expected all industrialists and business community to pay the fixed wages to the workers on time.

The Governor said that a systematic plan was being worked out to permanently open the Governor House Lahore for the public.

On this occasion, Mian Talat Mehmood expressed the hope that next budget of the present government would be business friendly and provide relief to the business community. He assured that business community would cooperate with the government on tax reforms. The delegation included Mian Abdul Rehman, Ahmed Fazil and Mian Nauman.