Governor KPK Assures Tobacco Royalties
Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2024 | 06:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has said that Federal government has been contacted over the royalty on tobacco and other issues of the district Swabi.
He was talking to a delegation which called on him under the leadership of the renowned social personality, former MNA Haji Usman Khan Tarakai here at Governor’s House on Friday.
The delegation briefed the Governor regarding power load shedding and problems faced by the tobacco growers of the district.
The Governor assured the delegation that WAPDA related issues had already been taken up with the concerned authorities and further progress in this regard is in progress.
Faisal Karim Kundi said that getting royalty on tobacco and other rights are very necessary, saying the concerned ministry has been contacted in this regard while the problems of the growers in head of tax will also be resolved.
The members of the delegation invited the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for a visit to Swabi, which he accepted.
Meanwhile, the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also heard the complaints and suggestions of the people received by him through emails.
He thanked the residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa residing in different parts of the world and other overseas Pakistanis for their appreciative messages over the soft image promotion policy of the province.
The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that such patriotic Pakistanis are the pride and asset of the country and our province. He also issued directives for dispatching complaints about various federal departments to concerned authorities.
In their emails, the people have also sent proposals regarding women empowerment, pro-youth initiatives, promotion of sports and highlighting of the bright face of the province. The governor has expressed thanks to the people in this regard.
Recent Stories
Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore
Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today
PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister
Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan
Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup
Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
More Stories From Business
-
Canada adds 22,000 jobs in August, unemployment rises to 6.6%2 minutes ago
-
US adds 142,000 jobs in August, less than estimates2 minutes ago
-
Policy board to bring progress, transparency in economic planning process of country: Ahsan Iqbal3 hours ago
-
Short-term inflation eases further by 0.15%3 hours ago
-
Tanveer pays tribute to armed forces on Defence Day4 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs1,400 to Rs.263,500 per tola4 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes8 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates8 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 20249 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 20249 hours ago
-
Mpox epicentre DRC receives first vaccines to contain outbreak19 hours ago
-
JICA delegation visits SCCI23 hours ago