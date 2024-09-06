Governor KPK assures tobacco royalties

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has said that Federal government has been contacted over the royalty on tobacco and other issues of the district Swabi.

He was talking to a delegation which called on him under the leadership of the renowned social personality, former MNA Haji Usman Khan Tarakai here at Governor’s House on Friday.

The delegation briefed the Governor regarding power load shedding and problems faced by the tobacco growers of the district.

The Governor assured the delegation that WAPDA related issues had already been taken up with the concerned authorities and further progress in this regard is in progress.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that getting royalty on tobacco and other rights are very necessary, saying the concerned ministry has been contacted in this regard while the problems of the growers in head of tax will also be resolved.

The members of the delegation invited the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for a visit to Swabi, which he accepted.

Meanwhile, the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also heard the complaints and suggestions of the people received by him through emails.

He thanked the residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa residing in different parts of the world and other overseas Pakistanis for their appreciative messages over the soft image promotion policy of the province.

The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that such patriotic Pakistanis are the pride and asset of the country and our province. He also issued directives for dispatching complaints about various federal departments to concerned authorities.

In their emails, the people have also sent proposals regarding women empowerment, pro-youth initiatives, promotion of sports and highlighting of the bright face of the province. The governor has expressed thanks to the people in this regard.