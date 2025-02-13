Open Menu

Governor, KPK, Foreign Envoys See Launch Of ‘Car Ambassador’ As A Significant Economic Step

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2025 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Governor, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi and ambassadors of different countries termed the launch of ‘Car Ambassador’ as a significant economic step in the electronic car and modern automobile sector.

The launch of the Car Flagship Store in Islamabad would not only boost business here but also make available a variety of electronic and hybrid vehicle brands and locally assembled models in the capital, which were earlier imported from Karachi and other cities,the governor said.

Governor, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Faisal Karim Kundi said at the grand inauguration ceremony of Islamabad’s first premium flagship store, "Car Ambassador," held here.

The event was also attended by ambassadors of ASEAN, Central Asia and African regions, including the High Commissioner of Malaysia to Pakistan, Muhammad  Azhar Mazlan, Ambassador of Syria to Pakistan, Dr Ramez Alraee,

Ambassador of Myanmar to Pakistan, Wunna Hann, Ambassador of Tajikistan to Pakistan,  Yusaf Sharifzoda, Ambassador of Rwanda to Pakistan,  Fatou Harerimana, Ambassador of Vietnam to Pakistan,  Pham Anh Tuan and Charge d' Affairs of Indonesia,  Rahmat Hindriata Kasuma.

Meanwhile, on the occasion, the Governor KPK said that the country was currently moving towards economic stability and the inauguration of an automobile brand in Islamabad and this major economic activity was a sign of improvement in the country’s economy.

He said that Pakistan’s automobile sector is in the process of development and such activities will further increase growth in this sector.

Faisal Karim Kundi emphasized that the government is working hand in hand with the business community to drive Pakistan’s economic progress.

He highlighted Pakistan’s strong diplomatic ties with all nations, stating that the presence of ambassadors at the event reflects international confidence in Pakistan as a growing business hub.

Mean while the ambassadors expressed their commitment to strengthening trade and investment cooperation, acknowledging the vast opportunities available and affirming their willingness to explore new avenues of business collaboration.

They emphasized the importance of increasing trade volume and facilitating greater market access for Pakistani products.

Meanwhile speaking to the media on this occasion, the Malaysian Ambassador said that economic activities are increasing in Pakistan and the Car Ambassador has been introduced as a new brand in the Federal capital.

He said that there is a huge potential for cooperation between Pakistan and Malaysia in the automobile sector, which will further enhance future cooperation between the two countries.

Ambassador of Rwanda, Fatou Harerimana said that Pakistan and Rwanda are in the negotiation phase in different sectors and both sides are committed to enhancing cooperation in the automobile sector.

Ambassador of Myanmar to Pakistan, Wunna Hann also highlighted different aspects of ASEAN and Pakistan's economic and trade relations in the past few years.

Ambassador of Tajikistan to Pakistan,  Yusaf Sharifzoda sees huge potential between Pakistan and Tajikistan in the automobile sector.

Ambassador of Syria to Pakistan, Dr. Ramez Alraee said that Syria in last month's flight operation from Pakistan, which enhanced the economic ties and people-to-people contact between both countries.

Ambassador of Vietnam to Pakistan, Pham Anh Tuan said that the automobile sector is key to increasing bilateral economic and trade ties between Pakistan and Vietnam.

Charge d' Affaires of Indonesia, Rahmat Hindriata Kasuma said that Indonesia and Pakistan can enhance their cooperation in electric vehicles.

The event was also attended by Industrialist and business leaders of the country.

