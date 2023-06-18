UrduPoint.com

Governor Lauds Launching Of Cash Awards For Major Crops Breeders

Faizan Hashmi Published June 18, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Governor lauds launching of cash awards for major crops breeders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Engineer Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman Sunday hailed the launching of the first-ever Rs30 million cash awards for breeders evolving the best quality high-yield seeds of rice, cotton and wheat.

Congratulating Shahzad Ali Malik Chairman Rice Research and Development board, the Government of Punjab, he said it first time in the history of the private sector that encouraging bold initiative has been taken to fully recognise the contribution of ignored plant breeders in Pakistan.

He said the announcement of huge cash awards will definitely boost the morale of plant breeders across the country and help conduct results-oriented research leading to evolving the best quality seeds.

Governor stressed the need for immediate steps to increase yield per acre of field crops through the best varieties which is possible by rewarding breeders through a lucrative incentive package/scheme.

He highlighted that out of five major field crops rice, maize, cotton, wheat and sugar cane, only two crops, rice and maize performed well due to high-yield varieties with the main contribution of the private sector.

He said rice and Maize helped Pakistan achieve local demand, export earnings and import substitution.

Governor Baligh Ur Rehman said  Pakistan is currently importing cotton, wheat, edible oil, pulses and other agro-commodities to the tune of approximately 14-15b$ annually.

The introduction of higher-yielding varieties in these crops through incentivizing breeders will result in import substitution and help in substantially reducing trade.               Shahzad Ali Malik thanked Governor for his appreciation and assured him of full support to the government for attaining food autarky.

He informed the Governor that on his special direction, Guard Agricultural Research and Services will also further extend the scope of research with the Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics Punjab University headed by leading scientist Prof Dr Muhammad Arshad Javed in collaboration with the Chinese company.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Governor Import Government Of Punjab Punjab China Company Oil Sunday Cotton Government Wheat Best Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy launches report o ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy launches report on &#039;Dubaiâ€™s Venture Capi ..

22 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack targeting s ..

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack targeting school in Uganda

51 minutes ago
 Participation of DSCE, DEWA, WGEO in previous COPs ..

Participation of DSCE, DEWA, WGEO in previous COPs, major strides towards UAEâ€™ ..

52 minutes ago
 TRENDS, Jeju Peace Institute organise symposium on ..

TRENDS, Jeju Peace Institute organise symposium on â€˜People&#039;s Relations as ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.