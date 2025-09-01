Governor launches LCCI Directory of Trade & Industry 2025

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider launched the Directory of Trade & Industry 2025 by Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) here at a ceremony on Monday.

The directory is a publication aimed at strengthening business networking, boosting trade and attracting investment opportunities.

The Directory of Trade & Industry 2025 includes the details of 36,500 members, classified into five major categories: Manufacturers 5,315, Exporters 5,135, Importers 9,011, Traders 17,072 and Services 10,047. It covers a broad spectrum of industries, including agriculture & horticulture, automobiles, construction, building materials, chemicals, textiles, food & beverages, iron & steel, leather, IT & software, furniture & wood, jewellery, dairy products and livestock & fisheries.

The directory has been developed in a classified and indexed format, divided into six sections including manufacturers, exporters, importers, indenters, traders and services. Each section is alphabetically arranged for ease of use, with colored index pages and an advanced online search system available through the LCCI website.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry also spoke on the occasion while LCCI Executive Committee Members Khurram Lodhi, Ahad Amin Malik, Asif Khan, Rana Muhammad Nisar, Firdous Nisar, Ali Imran, Sheikh Muhammad Fayyaz, Asif Malik, Irfan Ahmad Qureshi, Omer Sarfraz, Muhammad Muneeb Monnoo, Ahsan Shahid, Syed Hassan Raza, Amina Randhawa, Manzoor Hussain Jaffery and Shouban Akhter were also present.

On this occasion, the Governor praised LCCI’s efforts, describing the directory as a gateway for identifying potential trade partners, boosting exports and attracting investments. He said that authentic and comprehensive business data is indispensable for Pakistan’s economic growth.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad presented a cheque of Rs. 2.5 million to the Governor for flood relief. The Governor acknowledged the LCCI support saying that the resources of the nation must be spent on the nation itself. Flood victims are in a dire need of help. Pakistan has immense potential for dam construction.

If we utilize this water through storage, it will become a blessing rather than a disaster.

The Governor said that after Tarbela and Mangla, no major dam had been built, stressing that accountability must be ensured for those who allowed housing societies on riverbeds. He said that since the 2021 floods, the Sindh government has constructed 2.1 million houses with solar systems for flood victims.

In today’s era, business linkages are the key to growth and trade directories play a vital role in this regard. This publication provides detailed information about members from every sector of the economy, enabling meaningful networking and partnerships. This directory is a valuable tool that will contribute positively to trade facilitation, connecting businesses across Pakistan and beyond.

The LCCI President also praised the Governor for his supportive and approachable leadership.

Mian Abuzar Shad highlighted the devastating impact on the economy, particularly agriculture and energy. He revealed that the current floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alone have caused damages worth Rs. 98 billion, while the 2022 floods inflicted losses of over USD 30 billion nationwide. He said that unless urgent action is taken to construct small and large dams, Pakistan would continue to face catastrophic consequences.

He said that every year USD 12 billion worth of water flows into the sea, which, if stored, could significantly increase agricultural output, power generation and water supply. He underscored the importance of building Kalabagh Dam, proposing that it be rebranded as a “storage tank” to address political sensitivities, while still harnessing its potential of 3,600 MW of cheap electricity and 6.1 MAF water storage capacity.

The LCCI President urged the government to take strict action against illegal housing societies on riverbeds, pointing out that even with only 200,000 cusecs of water in the Ravi, many societies were submerged, causing severe losses to homeowners.

He stressed the urgent need for public-private partnerships in dam construction, effective water management, afforestation and climate adaptation strategies to secure Pakistan’s future.