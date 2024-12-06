Governor Mandokhail, Commerce Minister discuss development priorities in Quetta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) In a significant meeting held at the Governor House, Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail and Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Friday deliberated on matters of mutual interest, focusing on development priorities and regional cooperation.

During the meeting, the leaders emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts to advance the socio-economic landscape of Balochistan.

They discussed key strategies to promote trade and commerce in the province and highlighted initiatives to ensure sustainable development and attract investments, according to a press release issued here.

Governor Mandokhail reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to improving infrastructure and enhancing connectivity to support trade activities. Minister Jam Kamal Khan expressed the federal government’s readiness to work closely with provincial authorities to unlock Balochistan’s potential as a commercial hub.

The meeting underscored the need for continued dialogue between federal and provincial stakeholders to address challenges and accelerate progress in the region.