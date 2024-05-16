Governor Of Qatar Central Bank Meets With IsDB President
Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2024 | 06:24 PM
The Governor of Qatar Central Bank Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saud Al-Thani, met yesterdayv with President of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group Dr. Mohammed Al-Jasser, on the sidelines of the Qatar Economic Forum held from May 14-16, 2024 in Doha
The two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation in common fields between the Qatar Central Bank and IsDB Group.
