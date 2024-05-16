Governor of Qatar Central Bank meets with IsDB President

The Governor of Qatar Central Bank Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saud Al-Thani, met yesterdayv with President of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group Dr. Mohammed Al-Jasser, on the sidelines of the Qatar Economic Forum held from May 14-16, 2024 in Doha

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The Governor of Qatar Central Bank Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saud Al-Thani, met yesterdayv with President of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group Dr. Mohammed Al-Jasser, on the sidelines of the Qatar Economic Forum held from May 14-16, 2024 in Doha.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation in common fields between the Qatar Central Bank and IsDB Group.