Governor Of US State Of Georgia Suspends Gas Taxes After Colonial Pipeline Attack - Order

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 09:21 PM

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on Tuesday signed an executive order that temporarily suspends gas taxes in the state to prevent a hike in fuel prices in the aftermath of the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on Tuesday signed an executive order that temporarily suspends gas taxes in the state to prevent a hike in fuel prices in the aftermath of the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack.

"Today Governor Brian P. Kemp signed an executive order to temporarily suspend gas in Georgia in light of the Colonial Pipeline cyber attack," the executive order said. "The order further prohibits price gauging by bad actors looking to exploit the situation."

The order also increases the weight limits for trucks transporting fuel to provide more supply for stations as they receive deliveries.

The governor said the measure would be temporary, since the Colonial Pipeline is expected to resume its operations later this week, the release accompanying the order said.

Colonial Pipeline said on Friday that it halted all pipeline operations and took some systems offline to contain the threat from the cyberattack. The pipeline runs the largest refined products pipeline system, transporting more than 100 million gallons of fuel daily from Houston in Texas to the New York Harbor.

