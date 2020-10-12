UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Predicts Economic Uplift Very Soon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 10:09 PM

Governor predicts economic uplift very soon

Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar on Monday predicted economic revival very soon, terming a sharp decline of 17 billion dollars in current account deficit a big achievement of the government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar on Monday predicted economic revival very soon, terming a sharp decline of 17 billion Dollars in current account deficit a big achievement of the government.

He was taking to the delegation of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) led by the President Mian Tariq Misbah. LCCI Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry, LCCI Executive Committee members and a good number of businessmen were also present on the occasion.

Governor Punjab said that when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came into power the current account deficit was as high as 20 billion dollars which had now been reduced to 3 billion.

He said that Financial Action Task Force (FATF) issue which this government had dealt with very wisely.

Sarwar said that COVID-19 had even shacked the most powerful economies of the world, adding that the incumbent government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had managed it very early.

He said that the construction policy by the government had proved to be very helpful as the sector and the related sectors with construction industry were going up, adding that the interest rates were very low which were contributing in the economic growth of the country.

Speaking about the inflation and high prices, he said,"I am sure that government would deal with this issues as quickly as possible." Her emphasized on the need of research in agriculture. He said the investment in research was the key to increase production and crop quality.

Sarwar said that business community was the backbone of the country, adding no country could develop without facilitating business community.

Sarwar said that the water rates difference in Lahore and other cities must be justified, "I have already talked with Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) officials and instructed them to rationalize the water rates among the cities of the province."On the occasion, LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said that there was a dire need of new parking plazas in Lahore due to the growing needs of the city.

Mian Tariq Misbah said that the encroachments had plagued the commercial areas of Lahore. These areas should be made free of encroachments as it was in some way adding to the cost of doing business.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Governor Business Punjab Water Agriculture Nasir Financial Action Task Force Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Youth have vital role in country's progress, prosp ..

2 minutes ago

One killed, another injured in road accident

2 minutes ago

Kamchatka marine life death caused by algae: Russi ..

2 minutes ago

Prime suspect in motorway rape case arrested

2 minutes ago

China Says North Korean Military Parade 'Common Pr ..

5 minutes ago

Russia, China to Hold Inter-Parliamentary Commissi ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.