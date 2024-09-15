Governor Punjab acknowledges business community’s role in country’s economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Sunday said that the business community is playing a pivotal role in the economic well-being of the country and one of the most significant contributions is job creation.

The governor said that God has gifted all His blessings to this country, it has been created in the Name of Allah and His Prophet Muhammad ( PBUH), therefore no power can inflict harm on it, the only needed thing is hard work and honesty.

Addressing the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry business role model award ceremony for renowned business leader Mohammad Bashir Janmohammad here.

The business community drives in turn, boosts consumer spending, drives economic growth and improves overall living standards,he said.

He termed the political stability vital for the economic stability and paid richest tribute to the business community which despite all the difficulties is determined to continue its businesses in the country.

Talking on IPPs issue he said that the government will have to take necessary initiative not only over this issue but on the gas issue also and it should focus its attention on the initiation of work on Pak-Iran gas pipeline for the economic wellbeing of the country.

He praised Islamabad Chamber of Commerce President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari and his entire team for acknowledging the services of Mohammad Bashir Janmohammad in the field of business, social work and philanthropy by assuring his utmost cooperation for speeding up work on the ICCI Industrial Estate at Neela Dulla interchange.

Chancellor Institute of Business Management and Chairman Westbury Group of Companies Mohammad Bashir Janmohmmad while sharing his success story to the attendees expressed gratitude to the ICCI for gracing him with the prestigious role model award. He impressed upon the youth for focusing on education especially on IT and try to become entrepreneurs instead of job seekers in the best interest of the country.

He expressed the hope that sooner or later the IPPs issue will be resolved and the business community as well as the domestic consumers will heave a sigh of relief.

President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Atif Ikram Shaikh assured the business leaders that Federation is tirelessly working for the solution of all the major issues of the community including the IPPs issue and it will soon listen a good news on the subject.

President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari in his welcome note by highlighting the services of the awardees especially Mohammad Bashir Janmohammad said that the business community in Pakistan is confronting multiple difficulties especially the highest power rates, irrational taxes leading to closure of industries and business and culminating to unemployment.

He said that government must tailor its economic policies in consultation with the business leaders if it really wants to pull country out of the existing economic crunch.

He also said that for the economic stability of the country political stability is imperative, therefore the politicians should sit together and formulate a policies for at least next ten years.

He also sought Punjab Government’s assistance with regard to the establishment of an Industrial Estate of the ICCI at Neela Dulla.

Chairman Founder Group Khalid Iqbal Malik narrated the business community problems in detail and impressed upon the Governor Punjab to play his role for their solution in the best interest of the country.

He said that Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari is selflessly serving the community by spending huge amounts from his own pocket.

Secretary General United Business Group Zafar Bakhtawari said that Pakistan has a great future ahead. We must let the economy grow and ensure this journey succeeds through strategic planning and development.

He said his slogan is “Pakistan First” and added that the whole business community would leave no stone unturned in achieving the goal.

Former President FPCCI Zubair Tufail talked about the difficulties of the small traders and businessmen and called for unity in the ranks of the community to overcome these challenges.

Former Senior Vice President FPCCI Hanif Gohar expressed the hope that ICCI and FPCCI along with Mohammad Bashir Jamnmohmmad will be able to obtain the level playing field for the community.

Former President ICCI Zubair Ahmed Malik called for consistency in government policies for its prosperity and progress.

Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, Council Member ICCI said that that God has blessed our country with all the required resources and the only needed thing is the positivity and hard work.

He called upon the youth to come forward and serve the country for its pride in the comity of the nations.

Group leader Chakwal Chamber Qazi Mohammad Akbar,Group leader Gujrat Chamber Haji Nasir Mehmood, Group leader Rawalpindi Chamber Sohail Altaf, Group leader Rawalpindi Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries Shahid Ghafoor Paracha also addressed the ceremony.

At the end of the ceremony awards and shields were distributed among the awardees at the hands of Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan.