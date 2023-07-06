Open Menu

Governor Punjab Initiates Joint Research To Improve Crop Quality, Boost Agricultural Production

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2023 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :On the special direction of Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman, Chinese scientists, Punjab University and Guard Agriculture Research and Services will collaborate on modern research to develop the best quality seeds of rice, cotton, and wheat crops to boost agricultural production and meet the ever-increasing food needs of the growing population.

Vice Chancellor Punjab University Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has already notified a high powered academia industrial linkage committee comprising Prof Dr Muhammad Arshad Javed, head of Plant Breeding and Genetics Department Dr Nasim Ahmad Yasin, Dr Abdul Qayyum Rao and Prof Dr Shakil Ahmad, Director ORIC with Shahzad Ali Malik, Sitara-I-Imtiaz, as its Convenor, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Chairman, Pakistan Hitech Hybrid Seed Association Shahzad Ali Malik, while chairing the preliminary meeting of the committee, expressed his solemn resolve to promote the linkage and assured full cooperation from his company and collaboration with Chinese scientists.

He said he will give 'Malik Shafi cash awards' of rupees 30 million for introducing new seed varieties of rice, cotton and wheat after their three years successful pursuits.

He said that Punjab University and Guard Agriculture Research and Services would ink a memorandum of understanding instant month to give final shape while he would manage collaboration with Chinese experts.

He said that the students of Punjab University can also conduct research in their rice fields and they would be facilitated to help conduct study. He said that an eight-member Chinese team led by Mr Liu would also be part of our research activities.

Shahzad Ali Malik expressed his gratitude to the Governor for expediting the formation of the committee and the cooperation of the Vice Chancellor in realising the dreams into reality.

