Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman Assures To Play Role In Resolving Issues Of Business Community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman on Monday said the business community of Islamabad was making a good contribution to the economy by promoting business activities and paying taxes, therefore, he would play a role in resolving their key issues.

He said this while talking to a delegation of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) that called on him in Governor House Punjab under the headship of President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari.

Governor Punjab said a focal person from the Governor House would be nominated to work with ICCI to redress the issues of the business community. He said that he would talk to the Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar for consultation with ICCI on important matters of the economy.

He said the PML-N had taken the initiative for the Charter of Economy and once finalized, its implementation should not be disturbed by the change of the government. He said the current government was working hard to steer the economy out of current challenges and control inflation. He hoped that these efforts would help improve the economy.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said the ICCI was working on a new industrial estate in the region and urged Punjab Government to cooperate for the allocation of suitable land for this important project.

He urged for giving representation to ICCI in the boards of business-related departments of the Punjab Government.

He also emphasized the early completion of the Rawalpindi Ring Road and IJP Road to improve the transportation system in the twin cities.

He also urged Punjab Government to develop the main road of the Kahuta Industrial Triangle as the current road is in broken condition and industrialists are facing problems in the transportation of goods.

He said that the Punjab Government should allocate land for Chakwal, Talangang, and Murree Chambers of Commerce to set up their own offices.

He invited Governor Punjab to an important function of ICCI, which was accepted.

Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President of ICCI urged the government to focus on new industrial zones as industrialization is important to improve the economy.

Engineer Azhar ul islam Zafar, Vice President ICCI said that the government to focus on the agriculture sector which will help in reviving the economy.

Khalid Iqbal Malik, Group Leader ICCI said that a think tank comprising representatives of government and prominent business leaders should be established to work for bringing the economy out of current turmoil.

