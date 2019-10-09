UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor SBP Highlights Results Of Reforms And Shares With OICCI Measures To Streamline Processes For Ease Of Doing Business

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 05:10 PM

Governor SBP highlights results of reforms and shares with OICCI measures to streamline processes for ease of doing business

The reforms to address the macroeconomic challenges faced by the economy are now beginning to bear fruit and improvement in the external sector has become visible

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09th October, 2019) ‘The reforms to address the macroeconomic challenges faced by the economy are now beginning to bear fruit and improvement in the external sector has become visible. Restoring stability will promote investment in the country and thus economic growth,’ said the Governor of State Bank of Pakistan, Dr. Reza Baqir during an interactive session with leading foreign investors at the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI). Governor was accompanied by the senior leadership of the SBP.

The Governor noted that the bold measures taken in recent past were painful but necessary. He elaborated that the average monthly current account deficit, which has been a prime concern for the economy, has halved, export volumes have been growing, non-borrowed foreign exchange reserves have stopped falling and in fact begun to grow, and pressures on inflation are expected to recede from the second half of the current fiscal year.

President OICCI, Shazia Syed, Vice President OICCI, Shazad G. Dada and Secretary General OICCI, M. Abdul Aleem, highlighted the significant economic contribution of foreign investors at OICCI, who are among the largest economic stakeholders and have invested over $13 billion in the past seven years and continue to have a positive view of the opportunities for investment despite the ongoing challenging economic environment in the country.

OICCI shared with Dr. Reza Baqir the key highlights of its annual survey on remittances and complimented the Governor that despite extreme pressure on the FX reserves in the past twelve months, the SBP did not delay the remittance of profit, which was appreciated by the foreign investors. However, concerns on some other areas were raised and OICCI sought Governor’s support in facilitating different matters in the light of its policies towards improving ease of doing business in Pakistan. OICCI members presented a comprehensive list of recommendations to facilitate doing business in Pakistan including proposal for doing away with additional approvals for remittance which are as per registered contract, and proposed that an online portal be established allowing banks to upload the request and supporting documents.

Dr. Reza Baqir appreciated the contribution of OICCI members to the national exchequer and announced various measures to further streamline the processes for improving ease of doing business. “SBP is moving towards digitalization and proactive engagement that will address the major issues systematically,” informed the Governor. He promised to consider various OICCI recommendations and agreed on the need for continuous dialogue with the OICCI members inviting the Managing Committee to meet the SBP’s leadership at regular intervals for timely resolution of the issues.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Governor Exchange Business State Bank Of Pakistan Chamber Commerce From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

One Person Arrested in Police Operation After Shoo ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Lukoil Seeks Buying Petrobras' Stakes in ..

3 minutes ago

Prof. Imdad appointed as Pro VC of SU's Mirpurkhas ..

3 minutes ago

Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Executive Co ..

14 minutes ago

Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in various parts ..

15 minutes ago

Researchers try " one-two punch" method to treat c ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.