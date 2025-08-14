Governor SBP highlights the need for economic resilience, reforms on Independence Day

(@FahadShabbir)

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) commemorated the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan with a flag hoisting ceremony and launch of a unique art collection themed ‘Beauty of Pakistan’ by young artists with special needs on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) commemorated the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan with a flag hoisting ceremony and launch of a unique art collection themed ‘Beauty of Pakistan’ by young artists with special needs on Thursday.

Celebrating the spirit of freedom, Governor SBP, Jameel Ahmad hoisted the national flag to mark the Independence Day Ma’arka-e-Haq at SBP Karachi while the event concluded with national songs performance by students from Zindagi Trust School.

Governor SBP Jameel Ahmed, in his keynote address, highlighted the efforts of the central bank to ensure monetary and financial stability for long-term prosperity of the nation and noted that in the recent past, we have faced unprecedented economic challenges and we are now on a path towards economic stability and sustainable growth.

The SBP adopted a series of measures aimed at curbing inflation that had reached 38 percent in May 2023 and those efforts paid off, with inflation dropping to 11.8% by May 2024, and to a historic low of 3.2 percent by June 2025, he observed.

Reflecting on SBP’s response to improving inflation outlook by reducing the policy rate in seven gradual steps, from 22% to 11% since June 2024, the governor said ‘Our monetary policy remains geared towards maintaining the hard-earned gains in price stability, while ensuring inflation remains within 5-7 percent.’ He hoped that it would help unlock broader economic and business opportunities.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves have nearly tripled, rising from US$ 4.4 billion at the end of FY23 to US$ 14.5 billion by the end of FY25 without any increase in foreign debt while a current account surplus of US$ 2.

1 billion - the first in 14 years - and record-high remittances of US$ 38.3 billion from overseas Pakistanis have significantly contributed to this improvement, he noted and reiterated SBP’s endeavors to further build up foreign exchange reserves for improving economic resilience against external shocks.

International credit rating agencies have upgraded Pakistan’s ratings in recognition of recent measures which will help unlock foreign investment opportunities, he added.

Stressing the importance of technological innovation in financial inclusion, the governor said that SBP has taken a number of measures to modernize the payment infrastructure to enable the public to transact and remit funds through state-of-the-art facilities.

The instant payment system Raast has been transformed into a separate subsidiary to enhance service offerings for adoption of digital payments while SBP has recently introduced an improved account-opening framework that allows account opening without the need to visit a bank branch, he informed, adding that it would benefit the public especially women.

The Governor SBP also unveiled a unique art collection by children from the Ida Rieu School for the Blind and Deaf at the Contemporary Art Gallery. The exhibit, themed ‘Beauty of Pakistan’, displays the creativity and vision of young artists with special needs and reflects SBP’s continued support for inclusive cultural expression. Other exhibitions on Independence Day included ‘Echoes of Freedom through Archival Lens’ and ‘Wings of Pakistan’.