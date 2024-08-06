Open Menu

Governor State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP), Jameel Ahmad Launches NIBAF Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2024 | 07:26 PM

Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Jameel Ahmad launches NIBAF Pakistan

Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Jameel Ahmad, emphasizing the importance of developing skills and setting high standards for the financial sector, on Tuesday stressed for strategic approach to transform banking and financial training landscape in the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Jameel Ahmad, emphasizing the importance of developing skills and setting high standards for the financial sector, on Tuesday stressed for strategic approach to transform banking and financial training landscape in the country.

He was addressing the audience at the launch ceremony of NIBAF Pakistan; a new entity formed by the merger of the National Institute of Banking and Finance (NIBAF) and the Institute of Bankers Pakistan (IBP).

The SBP Governor stated that NIBAF Pakistan will leverage the combined expertise of NIBAF and IBP to offer a wide range of training programs, certifications, qualifications and assessment services tailored to meet the requirements of the financial industry.

Jameel Ahmed, appreciating the hard work of the team involved in the merger, highlighted the improved efficiency and new opportunities anticipated to be created from the merger.

He also shared his vision of making NIBAF Pakistan a leading institute for learning and development in banking and finance, with a focus on innovation and adopting global standards.

The merger was aligned with national goals of advancing professional development, promoting best practices and supporting economic development initiatives, he noted and encouraged banks and financial institutions to actively collaborate with NIBAF Pakistan and utilize its resources for positive change and building a strong financial sector.

The launch event took place at the NIBAF Pakistan Karachi Office and was attended by leaders from the finance and banking sectors, corporate sector, development agencies, and academia.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Governor State Bank Of Pakistan Event From Industry Best

Recent Stories

LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missin ..

LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series ..

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

5 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

13 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

14 hours ago
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

14 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

15 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

15 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

15 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

15 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business