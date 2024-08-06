Governor State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP), Jameel Ahmad Launches NIBAF Pakistan
Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2024 | 07:26 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Jameel Ahmad, emphasizing the importance of developing skills and setting high standards for the financial sector, on Tuesday stressed for strategic approach to transform banking and financial training landscape in the country.
He was addressing the audience at the launch ceremony of NIBAF Pakistan; a new entity formed by the merger of the National Institute of Banking and Finance (NIBAF) and the Institute of Bankers Pakistan (IBP).
The SBP Governor stated that NIBAF Pakistan will leverage the combined expertise of NIBAF and IBP to offer a wide range of training programs, certifications, qualifications and assessment services tailored to meet the requirements of the financial industry.
Jameel Ahmed, appreciating the hard work of the team involved in the merger, highlighted the improved efficiency and new opportunities anticipated to be created from the merger.
He also shared his vision of making NIBAF Pakistan a leading institute for learning and development in banking and finance, with a focus on innovation and adopting global standards.
The merger was aligned with national goals of advancing professional development, promoting best practices and supporting economic development initiatives, he noted and encouraged banks and financial institutions to actively collaborate with NIBAF Pakistan and utilize its resources for positive change and building a strong financial sector.
The launch event took place at the NIBAF Pakistan Karachi Office and was attended by leaders from the finance and banking sectors, corporate sector, development agencies, and academia.
