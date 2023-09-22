Open Menu

Governor Stresses Continuity Of Policies For Economic Stability

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 22, 2023 | 11:12 PM

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that continuity of policies is vital for economic development in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Sep, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that continuity of policies is vital for economic development in the country.
Talking to the CEO Club Worldwide (Pakistan and UAE Chapter) delegation during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Friday, he said from 2018 onwards, economic condition of the country worsened due to abrupt change in policies, adding that the situation is improving now.
Matters of mutual interest, trade and opportunities for local entrepreneurs to start business ventures in the UAE were discussed in detail during the meeting.
The delegation comprised CEO Club Worldwide Pakistan and UAE Chapter, Patron in Chief Sohail Al-Zarooni, President Mohammad Ijaz, Chairman Akhuwat Foundation Dr.

Amjad Saqib, Senior Journalist Mujibur Rehman Shami and distinguished businessmen.
Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman further stated that the government had taken steps including establishment of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and Export Processing Zones to boost economy of the country.
He said there is immense scope for corporate farming in the country.


Mr.

Balighur Rehman said the initiative of CEO Club Worldwide Pakistan and UAE Chapter will provide an international forum for local entrepreneurs and help them start business ventures in UAE, adding it will help promote and improve economy of the country.

He said that in today's world team work and learning technology are very important.
"Initiative of CEO Club Worldwide Pakistan and UAE Chapter will help local businessmen to start business projects at the international level," governor Punjab added.
Speaking on the occasion, President CEO Club Worldwide Pakistan and UAE Chapter Muhammad Ijaz said the business community can increase the exports with the support of the government.
CEO Club Worldwide (Pakistan and UAE Chapter) Patron in Chief Sohail Al-Zarooni said he considered Pakistan his second home, adding that he is determined to strengthen trade ties between the UAE and Pakistan through this forum.
Chairman Akhuwat Foundation Dr.

Amjad Saqib said a positive image of Pakistan will be presented to the world through this forum.

