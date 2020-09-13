UrduPoint.com
Governor Visits Chairman SAARC CCI

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 06:30 PM

Governor visits Chairman SAARC CCI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, on Sunday visited President South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) chamber of Commerce and Industry, Iftikhar Ali Malik and inquired after his health.

The Governor prayed for his early recovery and felicitated him for assuming the top slot of president of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) for two years term.

He hoped that the new SAARC CCI president would continue to contribute his efforts for the promotion of trade and industry in South Asia.

The Governor said Pakistan's leadership was fully committed to improve trade relations among SAARC countries to make South Asia the most economically integrated region in the world.

"South Asia is one of the most dynamic regions in the world, but it is also one of the least integrated, as its intra-regional trade accounts for just five percent of total trade, compared with 25 percent in the Association of Southeast Nations (ASEAN)," he added.

Sarwar said government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wanted to augment peace and ensure prosperity in the SAARC region.

However, he said, Pakistan wanted to maintain "foreign and trade relations" with other countries on the basis of "mutual respect".

Iftikhar Ali Malik expressed his gratitude to Governor Punjab for felicitation and the visit to inquire about his health.

During the meeting he emphasized on "restructuring production and export processes" to improve trans-boundary trade in South Asia.

More Stories From Business

