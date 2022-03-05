UrduPoint.com

Governor Visits LCCI's Business Consumer Expo

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2022 | 08:23 PM

Governor visits LCCI's Business Consumer Expo

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar visited the LCCI Business Consumer Expo on second day (Saturday) and applauded the efforts of Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry for the promotion of trade and economic activities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar visited the LCCI Business Consumer Expo on second day (Saturday) and applauded the efforts of Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry for the promotion of trade and economic activities.

The governor took a round to the over 170 stalls along with the LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan, Vice President Haris Ateeq and Convener of LCCI Ad hoc Committee on 100-year spring festival and Executive Committee Member Syed Mardan Ali Zaidi.

The governor expressed the gratification on the high standards of Pakistani products displayed at LCCI Business Consumer Expo.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar assured the local industries of the government's complete support for enhancing the country's exports and betterment of the business environment. He urged the businessmen to work extensively for the economic stability of the country. He appreciated that the Pakistani products possess potential to capture the global market with excellent standards.

"I am dedicated to the economic development of the country", Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar added and welcomed the companies who have showcased their products.

He said that the business community should play its role to promote economic activities and the government will also fully support them.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir said that the fairs and exhibitions are the prime areas of focus for the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry as these are the best marketing tools which not only create brand relevancy and raise brand value but also attract foreign buyers and pave way for joint ventures.

He said that the world is going through a new round of major development and transformation. The economic and social well-being of countries in the world is increasingly interconnected. He said that the reform of the global governance system and the international order is picking up speed. He said that the country would have to take revolutionary measures to promote the domestic industry.

He said that at present when Pakistan is highly desired to enhance exports, trade fairs and exhibitions can play a pivotal in this regard.

LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan, Vice President Haris Ateeq and Convener of LCCI Ad hoc Committee on 100-year spring festival highlighted aims and objectives of the exhibition.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Governor Exports Business Punjab Mardan Market Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry Best

Recent Stories

FPCCI celebrated International Women's Day

FPCCI celebrated International Women's Day

2 minutes ago
 Session to raise awareness among diabetics' patien ..

Session to raise awareness among diabetics' patients held

2 minutes ago
 Hasaan Khawar visits Jilani Park

Hasaan Khawar visits Jilani Park

2 minutes ago
 Govt taking historic steps to promote sports: Chie ..

Govt taking historic steps to promote sports: Chief Minister

5 minutes ago
 Chaudhry Fawad Hussain for modernizing country's o ..

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain for modernizing country's outmoded media regulatory regim ..

5 minutes ago
 Four police officials terminated for making tiktok ..

Four police officials terminated for making tiktok videos with criminals

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>