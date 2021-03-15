UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gov't Absorbs Upward Cost Fluctuation, Keeps Petrol, Diesel Prices Unchanged

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 10:14 PM

Gov't absorbs upward cost fluctuation, keeps petrol, diesel prices unchanged

The government on Monday decided not to enhance price of petrol and high speed diesel, which would continue to be sold at Rs111.90 per liter and Rs 116.08 per liter respectively for next fortnight till March 31st

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The government on Monday decided not to enhance price of petrol and high speed diesel, which would continue to be sold at Rs111.90 per liter and Rs 116.08 per liter respectively for next fortnight till March 31st .

"The government has been absorbing the upward price fluctuation in International market in order to provide maximum relief to the end consumer," said a press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

It said that despite very limited fiscal space, the government had decided that the prices of petrol and high speed diesel would remain the same.

However, the statement added, as no Petroleum Levy (PL) was being charged on kerosene oil and light diesel oil, therefore their prices have been marginally increased by Rs3.42 per liter and Rs2.19 per liter respectively due to significant rise in the international prices of petroleum products.

The price of kerosene oil has been increased by Rs3.42 per liter, which now would be sold at Rs83.61 per liter against its sale at Rs80.19 whereas the price of light diesel oil has have been increased by Rs2.19 per liter from Rs79.23 to Rs81.42 per liter.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Petrol Oil Sale Same Price March Market From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Police, RTA launch &#039;Give Way in the Fas ..

1 minute ago

AED13 bn in individual deposits in UAE banks durin ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Economy closes down commercial office for mi ..

46 minutes ago

Global Business Forum virtual roadshows examine bu ..

46 minutes ago

Fakhar Imam urges youth to focus on education, cha ..

2 minutes ago

Nasir Shah condemns ink throwing incident on Shahb ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.