Govt accepts major chunk of UBG proposals for coming Federal budget

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :United Business Group (UBG) in the federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Central Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik Thursday said that Federal Finance Minister Shoukat Tarin assured that all the viable growth oriented UBG budget proposals have been incorporated in the upcoming federal budget mainly aimed at accelerating the pace of economic activities in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

He expressed these views while chairing UBG core committee meeting through video link here which was participated by its patron in chief SM Munir, President Zubair Tufail Secretary General Zafar Bakhtawari, Secretary Information Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Khalid Tawab, Feroze Gulzar, Mian Adress, Dr Nauman Idris Butt, Sh Riaz Ahmad, Daroo Khan Achakzai, Sohail Hussain Malik, Mian Fareed, Abdul Rauf Alam, Hameed Akhtar Chadda, Rehmat Ullah Javed and Ghazanffar Bilour Bilour.

Iftikhar Malik said Pakistan's economy was passing through a challenging phase due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "The most impacted section of our society is the manufacturers, traders, retailers, importers and exporters and business community are in a distress and facing huge financial losses due to current emergency situation," he said and added that the good thing is that minister assured him that majority of the UBG 40 proposals would be part of the upcoming federal budget 2021-22.

He further said that income tax and sales tax refunds were still pending with FBR due to which business community was facing liquidity issues and suggested that FBR should speed up the process of their payment or allow their adjustment against payable taxes.

He said that the government had to focus on enhancing business relations with other countries as no country in the current era could progress on its own.He also underlined the need for enhancing exports, reducing imports and also giving incentives to the expatriate Pakistanis to invest in their homeland and open their business here.

Stressing the need for striking a balance between health and economic activities, Iftikhar Ali Malik said the government had to protect people from COVID-19's effects and at the same time it had to save the country's economy.