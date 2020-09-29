UrduPoint.com
Govt Adopts Measures To Ensure Economic Empowerment Of Women: Razak Dawood

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 05:19 PM

Govt adopts measures to ensure economic empowerment of women: Razak Dawood

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Razak Dawood Tuesday said that the government has adopted a number of significant measures to ensure economic empowerment of women for integrating them with international trade

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Razak Dawood Tuesday said that the government has adopted a number of significant measures to ensure economic empowerment of women for integrating them with international trade.

Through the creation of Women Economic Empowerment (WEE) under the umbrella of National E-Commerce Council (NeCC), "We aim to reduce gender disparity across trade and commerce" the advisor said on his official twitter account.

The advisor said the establishment of Women Economic Empowerment Group by MOC and National E-Commerce Council (NeCC) to remove barriers and enhance woman's participation in business activities.

While commenting on a discussion with the Pakistan Soap Manufacturers Association, he said the Soap industry is a classic example of growth through import substitution by multinationals and local firms.

There was very little import of finished goods of soaps and detergents.

Razak Dawood added that the soap industry has a reasonable critical mass but there are hardly any exports.

The MOC will sit with the association to develop a strategy for exports by reducing their costs and supporting them to export to Africa and other developing countries.

