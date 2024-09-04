Open Menu

Govt Advocates Women’s Active Participation In National Development: Ahsan Iqbal

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Govt advocates women’s active participation in national development: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday said the government was committed to providing a secure environment to women at workplaces as it believed in their active participation in national development.

“Soon after coming into power, we established a gender unit so that women can work in the office with a sense of security, and the Ministry of Planning is the safest place for women to work,” he said.

Ahsan Iqbal expressed these views while chairing a committee meeting established by the ministry to address issues related to harassment against women.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary of Planning and all female ministry staff.

He said the aim behind establishing a Gender Unit was to create a workplace environment where women feel secure and confident in their roles and make the ministry a safety model for women.

The minister mentioned that a state-of-the-art daycare facility had been established to provide peace of mind to working mothers, allowing them to focus on their work without concerns or worry for their children's well-being.

He said that no society could progress without the active involvement of 50 percent of its women and his utmost effort was to make the Ministry of Planning a role model for women's empowerment. He assured that there would be no discrimination against any woman in the ministry.

During the meeting, the female officers and staff of the ministry shared their thoughts and feedback with the Federal minister.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ahsan Iqbal Progress Women All Government

Recent Stories

KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants iss ..

KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants issued in weapons, liquor case

3 hours ago
 Hania Aamir receives interview request from promin ..

Hania Aamir receives interview request from prominent Indian journalist

3 hours ago
 easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s Fi ..

Easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s First ‘Dragon Master’Award; ..

4 hours ago
 IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

4 hours ago
 Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Aw ..

Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Awwal moon

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files ..

Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..

16 hours ago
 Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism s ..

Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices

18 hours ago
 SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah ..

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..

22 hours ago
 Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relatio ..

Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

22 hours ago
 Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

1 day ago

More Stories From Business