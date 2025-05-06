Govt agrees to provide electricity for Bannu Industrial Estate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries, Abdul Karim Tordher and Provincial Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Faisal Khan Tarakai preliminary agreed in principle to supplying electricity to the Bannu industrial estate through a separate feeder from Akram Khan Durrani College Bannu and resolve the electricty issue of the estate.

In order to take this matter forward, the Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Faisal Khan Tarakai, has directed the concerned authorities to do the necessary home work and present him with a draft report.

On Tuesday, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industries, Abdul Karim Tordher, met with education Minister Faisal Khan Tarakai in his office and discussed the energy issues of the Bannu Small Industrial Estate.

Officials from the Education Department, Small Industrial Estate Bannu, Akram Khan Durrani College Bannu administration and WAPDA were also present on the occasion.

The Special Assistant stated that only 10 amperes out of 400 available on the separate feeder of Akram Khan Durrani College are currently in use, while the remaining 390 amperes are unutilized.

Due to the load on all other feeders in Bannu, electricity cannot be supplied from them. However, using the college feeder,only 25 units of electricity can be consumed,to be supplied to the industrial estate.

He added that the Small Industrial Estate would bear the cost of its share of electricity from this feeder.

Moreover, the surplus electricity from this feeder could be utilized for promoting industrial development in the area.

The Education Minister, in principle, agreed to the proposal and instructed the relevant officials of the Education Department to complete the necessary homework and present a draft within two days so that a reasonable and sustainable solution can be pursued.

He further stated that after the preliminary draft, teams from both departments—Education and Industries—would jointly decide the future course of action.

The Minister emphasized that both provincial departments should work in coordination keeping the province’s benefit in mind and if the college does not suffer any disadvantage, this plan can undoubtedly be used for a beneficial and positive development project for the province.APP/aqk