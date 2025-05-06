Open Menu

Govt Agrees To Provide Electricity For Bannu Industrial Estate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2025 | 07:11 PM

Govt agrees to provide electricity for Bannu Industrial Estate

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries, Abdul Karim Tordher and Provincial Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Faisal Khan Tarakai preliminary agreed in principle to supplying electricity to the Bannu industrial estate through a separate feeder from Akram Khan Durrani College Bannu and resolve the electricty issue of the estate

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries, Abdul Karim Tordher and Provincial Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Faisal Khan Tarakai preliminary agreed in principle to supplying electricity to the Bannu industrial estate through a separate feeder from Akram Khan Durrani College Bannu and resolve the electricty issue of the estate.

In order to take this matter forward, the Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Faisal Khan Tarakai, has directed the concerned authorities to do the necessary home work and present him with a draft report.

On Tuesday, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industries, Abdul Karim Tordher, met with education Minister Faisal Khan Tarakai in his office and discussed the energy issues of the Bannu Small Industrial Estate.

Officials from the Education Department, Small Industrial Estate Bannu, Akram Khan Durrani College Bannu administration and WAPDA were also present on the occasion.

The Special Assistant stated that only 10 amperes out of 400 available on the separate feeder of Akram Khan Durrani College are currently in use, while the remaining 390 amperes are unutilized.

Due to the load on all other feeders in Bannu, electricity cannot be supplied from them. However, using the college feeder,only 25 units of electricity can be consumed,to be supplied to the industrial estate.

He added that the Small Industrial Estate would bear the cost of its share of electricity from this feeder.

Moreover, the surplus electricity from this feeder could be utilized for promoting industrial development in the area.

The Education Minister, in principle, agreed to the proposal and instructed the relevant officials of the Education Department to complete the necessary homework and present a draft within two days so that a reasonable and sustainable solution can be pursued.

He further stated that after the preliminary draft, teams from both departments—Education and Industries—would jointly decide the future course of action.

The Minister emphasized that both provincial departments should work in coordination keeping the province’s benefit in mind and if the college does not suffer any disadvantage, this plan can undoubtedly be used for a beneficial and positive development project for the province.APP/aqk

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Commissioner inaugurates iconic monument in Multan

Commissioner inaugurates iconic monument in Multan

1 minute ago
 Seven soldiers embrace martyrdom in Mach terrorist ..

Seven soldiers embrace martyrdom in Mach terrorists attack

2 minutes ago
 Punjab trainee officers visit CDA to study Islamab ..

Punjab trainee officers visit CDA to study Islamabad’s development projects

2 minutes ago
 CJP vows to expedite pending cases by using modern ..

CJP vows to expedite pending cases by using modern technology

2 minutes ago
 RWMC starts Eid Ul Azha cleanliness awareness driv ..

RWMC starts Eid Ul Azha cleanliness awareness drive

2 minutes ago
 CS chairs first meeting on Provincial Action Plan, ..

CS chairs first meeting on Provincial Action Plan, emphasizes public engagement, ..

2 minutes ago
Indian allegations against Pakistan, a tactic to f ..

Indian allegations against Pakistan, a tactic to further oppress Kashmiris: Amir ..

5 minutes ago
 HBL PSL returns to Rawalpindi as Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL returns to Rawalpindi as Islamabad United face Quetta Gladiators

5 minutes ago
 PPP South Punjab congratulates Waqar Mehdi on vict ..

PPP South Punjab congratulates Waqar Mehdi on victory in Senate elections

5 minutes ago
 Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad ..

Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb reaches London on t ..

5 minutes ago
 Restaurant owners demands action on power outages, ..

Restaurant owners demands action on power outages, unjust fines

5 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi me ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi meets Federal Minister to discus ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business