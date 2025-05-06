Govt Agrees To Provide Electricity For Bannu Industrial Estate
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2025 | 07:11 PM
Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries, Abdul Karim Tordher and Provincial Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Faisal Khan Tarakai preliminary agreed in principle to supplying electricity to the Bannu industrial estate through a separate feeder from Akram Khan Durrani College Bannu and resolve the electricty issue of the estate
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries, Abdul Karim Tordher and Provincial Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Faisal Khan Tarakai preliminary agreed in principle to supplying electricity to the Bannu industrial estate through a separate feeder from Akram Khan Durrani College Bannu and resolve the electricty issue of the estate.
In order to take this matter forward, the Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Faisal Khan Tarakai, has directed the concerned authorities to do the necessary home work and present him with a draft report.
On Tuesday, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industries, Abdul Karim Tordher, met with education Minister Faisal Khan Tarakai in his office and discussed the energy issues of the Bannu Small Industrial Estate.
Officials from the Education Department, Small Industrial Estate Bannu, Akram Khan Durrani College Bannu administration and WAPDA were also present on the occasion.
The Special Assistant stated that only 10 amperes out of 400 available on the separate feeder of Akram Khan Durrani College are currently in use, while the remaining 390 amperes are unutilized.
Due to the load on all other feeders in Bannu, electricity cannot be supplied from them. However, using the college feeder,only 25 units of electricity can be consumed,to be supplied to the industrial estate.
He added that the Small Industrial Estate would bear the cost of its share of electricity from this feeder.
Moreover, the surplus electricity from this feeder could be utilized for promoting industrial development in the area.
The Education Minister, in principle, agreed to the proposal and instructed the relevant officials of the Education Department to complete the necessary homework and present a draft within two days so that a reasonable and sustainable solution can be pursued.
He further stated that after the preliminary draft, teams from both departments—Education and Industries—would jointly decide the future course of action.
The Minister emphasized that both provincial departments should work in coordination keeping the province’s benefit in mind and if the college does not suffer any disadvantage, this plan can undoubtedly be used for a beneficial and positive development project for the province.APP/aqk
Recent Stories
Commissioner inaugurates iconic monument in Multan
Seven soldiers embrace martyrdom in Mach terrorists attack
Punjab trainee officers visit CDA to study Islamabad’s development projects
CJP vows to expedite pending cases by using modern technology
RWMC starts Eid Ul Azha cleanliness awareness drive
CS chairs first meeting on Provincial Action Plan, emphasizes public engagement, ..
Indian allegations against Pakistan, a tactic to further oppress Kashmiris: Amir ..
HBL PSL returns to Rawalpindi as Islamabad United face Quetta Gladiators
PPP South Punjab congratulates Waqar Mehdi on victory in Senate elections
Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb reaches London on t ..
Restaurant owners demands action on power outages, unjust fines
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi meets Federal Minister to discus ..
More Stories From Business
-
Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb reaches London on three-day visit5 minutes ago
-
Govt agrees to provide electricity for Bannu Industrial Estate5 minutes ago
-
Adviser to PM on Privatization reaches London for high-level meetings18 minutes ago
-
CAT reserves verdict in ICAP audit fee case2 hours ago
-
Pakistan, US to further strength economic ties, highlighting strong partnership2 hours ago
-
SECP issues Compliance Checklists for REIT management companies2 hours ago
-
SECP approves reforms to EMR for greater transparency & digital access2 hours ago
-
SAPM reaffirms govt's commitment to boost automotive sector3 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 15 paisa against US Dollar1 hour ago
-
Meeting discusses issues & implementation of KP Godown Act3 hours ago
-
Bridging digital gaps key to tackling economic inequality in Asia-Pacific: ADB report1 hour ago
-
Gold prices go up by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan4 hours ago