Govt Agrees To Revises Rates Of Five Zero-rated Industries: Razak Dawood

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 09:41 PM

Govt agrees to revises rates of five zero-rated industries: Razak Dawood

Advisor to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood Tuesday said the government agreed that erstwhile 5 zero-rated industries would be given a rate of 7.5 /kWh for July and August and 9 /kWh thereafter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood Tuesday said the government agreed that erstwhile 5 zero-rated industries would be given a rate of 7.5 /kWh for July and August and 9 /kWh thereafter. For gas, the rate will be $6.5/MMBtu throughout; the advisor said this on his twitter account.

This was decided in a meeting held between the Ministries of Commerce, Finance and Energy, he said.

In wake of the situation created by COVID- 19, pandemic, Razak Dawood said, "I feel MOC has obtained a very good rate and now the exporters should concentrate on growth of our exports.

"The advisor also informed that a constructive meeting of American business Council was held with the Prime Minister, Imran Khan yesterday, where issues relating to urdu labeling, pharma, mobile device manufacturing and transshipment of goods were discussed.

He said that all these matters were important and would be examined with the relevant stakeholders to bring them to a closure.

