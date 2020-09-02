Govt agrees to revive rates of five-zero rated industries, says Abdul Razak Dawood

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd, 2020) Advisor to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said that the government agreed that erstwhile 5 zero-rated industries would be given a rate of 7.5 ¢/kWh for July and August and 9 ¢/kWh thereafter.

Taking to Twitter, Abdul Razak Dawood said that the rate would be $ 6.5 MMBtu throughout for gas.

He said that the decision was made in a meeting held between the ministries of Commerce, Finance and Energy.

In wake of the situation created by COVID-19, pandemic, he said that he feels Commerce Ministry has obtained a very good rate and now the exporters should concentrate on growth of our exports.

The advisor also informed that a constructive meeting of American business Council was held with the Prime Minister, Imran Khan where issues relating to urdu labeling, pharma, mobile device manufacturing and transshipment of goods were discussed.

He said that all these matters are important and would be examined with the relevant stakeholders to bring them to a closure.