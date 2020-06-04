UrduPoint.com
Govt Aiming To Facilitate Businesses, Boost Growth: Dr Hafeez Shaikh

Thu 04th June 2020 | 11:33 PM

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Thursday said the government was aiming to improve the business environment in the country by providing level playing field and ensuring ease of doing business

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Thursday said the government was aiming to improve the business environment in the country by providing level playing field and ensuring ease of doing business.

The advisor said this while holding Zoom meetings with the office bearers and members of various organisations and business groups, including the Pakistan Cotton Ginners' Association, All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) and representatives of Independent Power Producers (IPPs) as well as the country's beverage industry He said the government was aware of the difficulties faced by various businesses and different sectors of the economy due to the impact of COVID-19 on national economy and all possible measures, including the announcement of Rs 1200 billion stimulus package, were being adopted to provide the businesses a road to recovery and a healthy work environment with full support from the government in the form of low taxes and more incentives for growth.

The Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, Chairperson Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Ms. Nausheen Javaid Amjad and senior officials of the Finance Division and FBR were also present.

During the meetings, various problems and difficulties faced by the relevant sectors were highlighted by their representatives and different proposals and recommendations, including possible reduction or removal of taxes and duties and payment of outstanding tax refunds to provide sufficient liquidity to the businesses, were discussed.

Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh assured the participants of the meetings his full support in resolution of their realistic problems and asked the FBR leadership to engage with the bodies and organisations to expedite payment of tax refunds and resolve other issues as highlighted by the participants of the meetings.

