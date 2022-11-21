UrduPoint.com

Govt Aims To Facilitate Business Community: Dar

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2022 | 09:25 PM

Govt aims to facilitate business community: Dar

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Monday said that present government aims to facilitate the business community and ease in doing business to keep the economy of the country at trajectory path

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Monday said that present government aims to facilitate the business community and ease in doing business to keep the economy of the country at trajectory path.

He said this while a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) headed by its Chairman Asim Ghani Usman, said a press release issued here.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud, Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Chairman FBR, Vice Chairman PSMA Iskander M. Khan, Vice Chairman PSMA Ahmed Ebrahim Hasham and senior officers from Finance Division attended the meeting.

The Chairman PSMA Asim Ghani Usman apprised the Finance Minister about the contribution of sugar industry in overall economic development of the country.

He further briefed the meeting about the issues being faced by the sugar industry related to GST, availability of sugar stock and sugar export.

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar emphasized on maintaining the strategic reserves of sugar and maintenance of prices of sugar for providing maximum relief to masses.

He assured Chairman PSMA that present government is well-aware of the issues being faced by the sugar industry as well as the sugar cane growers in Pakistan.

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar assured the delegation to address and resolve their issues at the earliest and extended full support and cooperation to delegation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Ishaq Dar Tariq Bashir FBR From Government Industry

Recent Stories

China, Russia Back UNSC Resolution to Mitigate Hum ..

China, Russia Back UNSC Resolution to Mitigate Humanitarian Situation in DPRK - ..

24 seconds ago
 CM Balochistan seeks PM's support for COMSATS Univ ..

CM Balochistan seeks PM's support for COMSATS University's project

26 seconds ago
 Shallow quake kills 62, injures hundreds on Indone ..

Shallow quake kills 62, injures hundreds on Indonesia's Java island

27 seconds ago
 Kiev 'Playing With Fire' With Gross Provocations A ..

Kiev 'Playing With Fire' With Gross Provocations Against ZNPP - Russian Foreign ..

3 minutes ago
 Twitter France's General Manager Announces Resigna ..

Twitter France's General Manager Announces Resignation

3 minutes ago
 US Blames Russia, China for UNSC Inaction on North ..

US Blames Russia, China for UNSC Inaction on North Korea - Envoy to UN

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.