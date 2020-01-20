UrduPoint.com
Govt All Set To Drop Gas Bombshell On Citizens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 03:48 PM

Government once again has decided to hike the price of Gas.According to media reports, the petroleum division has sent a summary to Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) proposing a raise of 5% gas tariff besides suggesting to charge an additional Rs. 60 per month from domestic consumers on account of meter rent

According to documents , Rs. 80 has been proposed to be charged on account of meter rent every month against new meter.It has been further recommended that gas tariff for factories running on electricity be increased by 12% and for export industries gas tariff be fixed $6.5 per MMBTU.It is told that Fertilizer industries would be provided gas at the rate at par with LNG whereas a 15% rise in CNG prices has been proposed.

