Govt allocate Rs1 trillion for social sector in next 4 years: Shaukat Tarin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Adviser for Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Tuesday said that the government has allocated Rs 1 trillion for the next four years for economic development and social sector development in the country.

This package will be spent over the next four years through Industry and Agriculture, Ehsaas Program, Agriculture and Successful Youth Program.

He said this while addressing the 'Corporate Philanthropy Award' Ceremony organized by Pakistan Centre for Philanthropy here.

The Adviser said that an amount of Rs 260 billion will be spent through 'Ehsaas program' to provide relief to the deprived people in the society.

He said that the government was working hard to eradicate economic inequality and disparity in the country.

He said that sustainable and inclusive economic growth is the first priority of the government, which will bring economic equality and stability in all sections of the society.

He said that the government wanted to spend resources on the people but due to lack of resources it was delayed in some cases.

He said that the role of Public and Private Charity institutions was very important in the country to provide relief to the people.

Shaukat Tarin said that Pakistan has an annual charity of Rs. 500 billion, which is 1 percent of our total budget? He said that similarly during Covid -19 pandemic the government gave provide a huge package and helped the poor? Shaukat Tarin said that the role of 'Pakistan Center for Philanthropy' in the social sector is very important and this organization is providing assistance to the people.

He said that the role of the corporate sector in the country is very important which is playing a very important role in the development of the country.

He said that at present 47 percent of the corporate sector is not doing charity which needs to be brought in this direction.