Govt. allocates over Rs12,017 million in PSDP 2021-22 for agri sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The government has allocated an amount of Rs12,017.280 million in its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2021-22 for uplift and development of agriculture and livestock sectors in the country.

The hefty sum was allocated for the completion of 27 ongoing and eight new schemes during upcoming fiscal year to promote and develop local agriculture sector on modern lines, besides making it more profitable to achieve the goal of sustainable economic development.

According to a budget document issued here on Friday, an amount of Rs 8,139.166 million would be spent on 27 ongoing developmental projects, whereas Rs 3,878.114 million to be spent on eight new projects during the financial year 2021-22 for agriculture sector development.

The government has allocated Rs 700 million for enhancing the commend area of small and mini dams across the country to bring more areas under crop production to achieve the targets of self-sufficiency in food products.

Under annual development agenda, government has allocated Rs 900 million for productivity enhancement of wheat, which is major cash crop of the country and main source of staple food, where as an amount of Rs 300 million was also earmarked for improvement of water courses to conserve water.

To safe and conserve water resources, government under PSDP, has also allocated Rs 350 million for water conservation in barani areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rs182 million for the promotion of trout fish farming in Northern Areas of the country and Rs129 million of cage culture cluster development.

An amount of Rs 277.611 million has also been allocated for cotton productivity enhancement as this crop in the country was witnessed gradual decrease from last several years and government was determined to revive the sector and taking possible measures to enhance per-acre output of cotton.

To prevent the crops from pest attacks, particularly locust, government has allocated Rs1000 million for the locust emergency and food security projects and Rs840 million for national programme for animal disease surveillance.

For reducing huge reliance on the import of edible oil, the government was paying its special focus on promotion of oil seed production in the country and launched oil cultivation on commercial scale in Pakistan and allocated Rs 955.472 million for the projects in its current year development programme.