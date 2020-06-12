UrduPoint.com
Govt Allocates Rs 12,000 Million In PSDP 2020-21 For Agriculture Sector Uplift

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 06:11 PM

Govt allocates Rs 12,000 million in PSDP 2020-21 for agriculture sector uplift

The government has allocated an amount of Rs 12,000 million in its Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2020-21 for the uplift of agriculture and development of livestock sectors in the country

According to a budgetary document, the government has earmarked Rs 1,250 million for 12 new schemes, where as an amount of Rs 10,750 million allocated for completion of 24 on-going schemes during current fiscal year.

In PSDP 2020-21, an amount of Rs 5,250 million has been allocated for national program for improvement of watercourses phase-II and Rs 1,000 million for national program for enhancing the command area in barani areas of the country.

In order to reduce the local reliance on imported edible oil, Rs 350 million have been allocated for national oilseed enhancement program and Rs 500 million for promotion of olive cultivation on commercial scale.

The government has allocated Rs 200 million for promotion of trout farming in northern areas of the country, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and AJK to promote aquaculture and fish farming.

In its public sector program, the government has earmarked Rs 150 million for cage culture cluster development and Rs 130 million for calf feedlot fattening across the country and AJK.

For new schemes, an amount of Rs 250 million has been allocated for cotton productivity enhancement through eco-friendly pink bollworm management and capacity building.

An amount of Rs 250 million set a side for up-gradation of central cotton research institute Skrand and cotton productivity enhancement through capacity building and management.

In PSDP 2020-21, the government has also earmarked Rs 100 million for risk based control of foot and mouth disease all across the country and Rs150 million for Sino-Pak agriculture breeding innovation project for rapid yield enhancement.

