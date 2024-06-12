Govt allocates Rs 157593 mln under PSDP for provinces, special areas

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2024 | 11:53 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Federal government has allocated Rs 157593.004 million under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for ongoing and new development schemes of provinces and special areas in fiscal year of 2024-25.

According to a budgetary document released here on Wednesday, the government has allocated Rs 1850 million for five new development schemes in all provinces.

For Punjab, the government has allocated a total of Rs 3000 million for sixteen ongoing projects.

For Sindh, the government has allocated a total of Rs 200 million out of which Rs150 million for three ongoing schemes whereas Rs50 million for two new development schemes.

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the government has allocated a total of Rs3000 million for seven ongoing development schemes in the province.

For Balochistan, the government has allocated a total of Rs21908.483 million out of which Rs1500 million for two new development schemes and Rs20408.483 million for 27 ongoing development schemes in the province.

For the merged districts of KPK, the federal government has allocated Rs 63684.521 million for three ongoing schemes.

For Azad Jammu & Kashmir, the federal government has allocated a total of Rs 40000 million for ten ongoing development schemes.

For Gilgit Baltistan, the federal government has allocated a total of Rs 32000 million out of which 300 million for one new development scheme and Rs 31700 million for seventeen ongoing development schemes in the province.

