Govt allocates Rs 2,343.293 mln for Industries and Production in PSDP 2019-20

The government in its Public Sector Development Program (PSDP), 2019-20 has allocated 2,343.293 million for different development projects of the Ministry of Industries and Production

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 )

In PSDP 2019-20, the government is intended to spent an amount of Rs 971.330 million on national strategic program for acquisition of industrial technology including feasibility (knowledge economy initiatives).

In its annual development program, the government has earmarked Rs 607.073 million for 9 ongoing projects, where as 1,736 million was allocated for 9 new schemes during fiscal year 2019-20.

The government has allocated Rs 400 million in its public sector development program for the establishment of Hub special economic zones for the promotion of industrial sector in the country.

Meanwhile, Rs 100 million each was allocated for product development centers for composite based sports goods at Sialkot, establishment of metal park in Balochistan and industrial designing and automation centers in provinces of Punjab, KP, Sindh and Balochistan respectively.

The government has also allocated Rs 30 million for footwear clusters development through CAD, CAM and CNC machines at Lahore, where as Rs 30 million has been allocated for handicraft development and promotion in less developed ares of Pakistan.