Govt allocates Rs 27,688 mln for Housing & Works Division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Federal Government has allocated a total amount of Rs 27,688 million for the ongoing and new schemes of Housing and Works Division for the fiscal year 2024-25 under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

The allocation includes Rs 20,674 million for the ongoing projects and Rs 7,014 million for five new schemes, according to the budgetary documents issued on Wednesday.