UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Allocates Rs 30bln Credit Risk-sharing Facility For Banks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 12:45 PM

Govt allocates Rs 30bln credit risk-sharing facility for banks

The federal government on Wednesday allocated Rs30 billion under a credit risk sharing facility for the banks, spread over four years, to share the burden of losses due to any bad loans in future

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ):The federal government on Wednesday allocated Rs30 billion under a credit risk sharing facility for the banks, spread over four years, to share the burden of losses due to any bad loans in future.

The risk-sharing mechanism has been introduced by the Finance Ministry and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to support bank lending to SMEs and small businesses to avail SBP's Refinance Facility to Support Employment.

Taking cognizance of the SMEs finding difficulties in arranging adequate collateral and banks' risk adverseness in taking exposures for such lending under the SBPs Refinance Scheme to Support Employment and Prevent Layoff of Workers, Ministry of Finance has stepped forward to shoulder risk sharing with banks, said a press statement issued by the ministry.

Under this risk sharing arrangement, the federal government would bear 40% first loss on principal portion of disbursed loan portfolio of the banks.

This facility would incentivize banks to extend loans to collateral deficient SMEs and small corporates with sales turnover of up to Rs2 billion to avail financing under SBP refinance scheme.

Under the SBP's Refinance Scheme to Support Employment and Prevent Layoff of Workers due to the impact of COVID-19, businesses that commit to not lay off workers in the next three months can avail credit through banks for the three months of wages and salaries expenses at a concessional mark up rate.

"The risk-sharing mechanism being introduced today (Wednesday), that is expected to increase the banks' incentive to lend to SMEs and small corporate under this scheme, was developed on the basis of feedback received from relevant stakeholders and in collaboration between Ministry of Finance and SBP," the statement added.

The Ministry of Finance's swift approval of the subsidy to provide risk coverage to banks has made it possible for the SBP to launch this credit risk sharing facility for which relevant circular has been issued on Wednesday.

SBP will continue to monitor the implementation of the scheme, the statement added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan State Bank Of Pakistan Bank From Government Share Billion Employment

Recent Stories

Mission Impossible to Mission Control: Tom Cruise ..

1 minute ago

Coronavirus deals harsh blow to BMW in Q1

1 minute ago

Domestic Affairs, COVID-19 Among Reasons Behind Ki ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Records 10,559 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past ..

3 minutes ago

European stock markets steady at open

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan stresses media's key rol ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.