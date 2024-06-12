Open Menu

Govt Allocates Rs. 59,114 Mln For Planning Commission Projects In PSDP 2024-25

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2024 | 11:34 PM

The federal government will spend around Rs.59,114 million on 27 projects of the Planning Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) during the upcoming financial year 2024-25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Federal government will spend around Rs.59,114 million on 27 projects of the Planning Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) during the upcoming financial year 2024-25.

According to a budget document, an amount of Rs 16,810.650 million has been allocated for 13 ongoing development projects and Rs 42,303.736 million for 14 new development schemes of the Revenue Division.

Among ongoing schemes, Rs. 11,207 million for the Post-Flood 2022 Reconstruction Program: Resilience Enhancement and Livelihood Diversification in Balochistan while Rs. 1000 million for Social Sector Accelerator (SSA) for Health, Nutrition, Eduction, Youth & Gender (HNEYG) National Priority Initiatives.

An amount of Rs. 626.570 million earmarked for the Competitive Grants Program for Policy-oriented research while Rs.

500 million for the Capacity Building & Institutional Strengthening of Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives.

The government has allocated Rs. 1,000 million for the Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS), Karachi whereas Rs. 1,046.550 million for the Operationalization of Green Line BRTS and Installation of Integrated Intelligent Transport System Equipment.

Among new schemes, the government has allocated Rs. 30,000 million for the Prime Minister Programme for Re-Building of Houses in Flood Affected Areas of Sindh under 4RF whereas Rs. 2,000 million for the National Multi-Sectoral Nutrition Programme to Reduce Stunting and other Forms of Malnutrition.

An amount of Rs 1,502 million for the Construction of Plan House in Administrative Sector, F-5/2, Islamabad.

More Stories From Business