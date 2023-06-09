Govt allocates Rs1114.760 for BoI schemes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The Federal government on Friday allocated Rs1114 million for four projects of the board of Investment (BoI).

According to the budget document, "An amount of Rs194.368 million has been earmarked for two ongoing schemes and Rs920.392 million for two new schemes." "Among ongoing schemes, an amount of Rs.150 would be spent on Sector Mapping and Regulatory Transformation (SMART) and Rs.44.

368 million for the establishment of a Project Management Unit (PIM) on China Pakistan Economic Corridor-Industrial Cooperation Development Project (CPEC-ICDP).""Among new schemes, the government allocated Rs 405.632 for a feasibility study and acquisition of land for the establishment of the Islamabad Model Special Economic Zone (IM-SEZ) and Rs 514.760 for the establishment of one-stop service under the Process Center for Special Economic Zones, it added.