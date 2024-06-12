Gov't Allocates Rs1230 Mln For Law & Justice Division's Schemes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2024 | 11:55 PM
The Federal Government has allocated Rs1230 million under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for nine ongoing and one new development scheme of Ministry of Law and Justice Division for the fiscal year of 2024-25
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Federal Government has allocated Rs1230 million under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for nine ongoing and one new development scheme of Ministry of Law and Justice Division for the fiscal year of 2024-25.
According to the budgetary document released on Wednesday, the federal government allocated Rs 100 million for a new scheme of re-modelling and Up-gradation Work of Federal Judicial academy Islamabad.
The government allocated an amount of Rs 1130 million for the nine ongoing schemes including the construction of Litigants Facilitation Center For Litigants of District Courts in Sector G-10/1, Islamabad, at a cost of Rs 500 million, construction of Legal Facilitation Center, Islamabad High Court at a cost of Rs 300 million, Rs 143 million is allocated for automation of federal courts/tribunals (Phase-II) (Revised), Rs 50 million for federal courts/tribunals complex at Lahore and Rs 50 million for new building for Supreme Court, Branch Registry at Karachi.
Similarly, Rs32 million are allocated for establishment of ICT Enabled libraries at Federal Judicial Complexes Islamabad and Peshawar while Rs31 million for strengthening and capacity Enhancement of Legal Wings of Ministry of Law and Justice and Federal Ministries /Divisions.
Furthermore, the government allocated Rs16 million for the strengthening of Planning & Monitoring Unit in Ministry of Law and Justice, Islamabad (Revised) and Rs 8 million for Archiving and Digitization of Legislations and Record of the law ministry.
Recent Stories
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division
Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-25
Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-25
Increased allocation for SUPARCO reflect country’s commitment to enhance space ..
LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ATC judge
Govt specifies Rs 566,612 mln for various ongoing hydel and new projects of wate ..
Pakistan avoids default due to efforts of PM Shehbaz, team: Malik Abrar
Govt allocates Rs 157593 mln under PSDP for provinces, special areas
More Stories From Business
-
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 2024-254 minutes ago
-
Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-258 minutes ago
-
Govt allocates Rs 157593 mln under PSDP for provinces, special areas13 minutes ago
-
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to observe Eid holidays from June 17 to 1933 minutes ago
-
Govt allocates Rs. 59,114 mln for Planning Commission projects in PSDP 2024-2533 minutes ago
-
Rs 17,696 mln earmarked for Revenue Division projects in PSDP 2024-2524 minutes ago
-
Salient features of Income Tax measures11 minutes ago
-
Rs 1,658 mln allocated for BOI in PSDP 2024-2511 minutes ago
-
Govt presents Rs18.877 trillion relief, growth-oriented budget11 minutes ago
-
Rs 2,205.282 mln allocated for Commerce Division in PSDP 2024-2511 minutes ago
-
Govt allocates Rs 27,688 mln for Housing & Works Division11 minutes ago
-
Govt unveils Rs 3.792 trillion national development budget11 minutes ago