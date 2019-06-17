Govt allocates Rs.90 million for installing solar tube wells in Balochistan

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 08:09 PM

Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Reforms was informed on Monday that the government had allocated Rs 90 million for Consultancy Services for Feasibility Study of Solar Water Pumping in Balochistan Area under Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Reforms was informed on Monday that the government had allocated Rs 90 million for Consultancy Services for Feasibility Study of Solar Water Pumping in Balochistan Area under Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2019-20.

Speaking in the meeting, Secretary on Planning, development and reform Zafar Hassan said that the government had earmarked the said funds for solar tube wells instead of Electricity tube wells in the different areas of Balochistan to meet water demand for irrigation as well as clean drinking water.

The meeting of the committee was presided over by Agha Shahzaib Durrani, and was attended among others by Senators Hidayatullah, Usman Khan Kakar, and officials from ministries of Finance, Planning, Science and Technology and National Highway Authority.

He said that under the project, a feasibility study would be conducted to check whether the area was feasible to pump sufficient underground water and then it would install solar tube wells in the feasible areas.

Similarly he said the government was also mulling over installing more solar water tube wells in various areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh areas.

