Govt allocates subsidies for Transport, Food, and Agriculture in Next Budget

The government’s focus will primarily remain on education, healthcare, agriculture, and environmental conservation sectors.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 6th, 2024) the upcoming budget, subsidies will be provided for the transport, food, and agriculture sectors. Public-private partnerships will be utilized to ensure quality education in government schools.

Efforts will be made to provide modern teaching equipment to students and alleviate travel difficulties.

Investment will be made in solar systems to reduce electricity bills, and private sector investment will be encouraged for mega projects.

There will be no increase in taxes burdening the poor in the budget.

These sentiments were expressed by Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaa-ul-Rehman during a meeting with US Consul General in Lahore, Christine Hackens.

The provincial minister informed the consul general that the Punjab government has halted the spread of taxes on net wealth to increase provincial resources. Instead of increasing property tax rates, changes will be made in the tax base.

A reasonable increase in property tax rates is proposed after five years.

In the upcoming budget, skill development and internship programs for youth will be introduced, while no final decision has been made yet regarding the Pink and Yellow Line trains.

Commenting on Punjab’s political situation, the provincial minister informed the consul general that the previous government not only affected the province’s financial policies but also other administrative matters.

While condemning the opposition’s unserious attitude in the assembly, the provincial minister stated that most of the opposition’s concerns are related to education, healthcare, agriculture, and law and order, but their criticism lacks constructive solutions.

The Punjab government is actively working to address public issues under the dynamic leadership of Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Responding to questions regarding Punjab’s share in NFC and Federal revenue, the provincial minister assured Hackens that while the federal government has not yet made a decision, the Punjab government will not compromise on its share in NFC.