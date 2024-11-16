Govt announces petroleum products prices remain unchange

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) The government has announced on Friday that prices of the petroleum products would remain unchanged during the next fortnight from November 16th to 30th 2024.

According to the decision, High Speed Diesel (HSD) prices remain at Rs 255.14 and MS (petrol) Prices remain unchanged at Rs 248.

38 during the next fortnight.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has worked out the prices of petroleum products for the next fortnight based on the price trends in the international market during the last two weeks.

It has accordingly been decided that the prices of the petroleum products would remain unchanged during the next fortnight.