Govt Announces Petroleum Products Prices Remain Unchange
Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2024 | 12:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) The government has announced on Friday that prices of the petroleum products would remain unchanged during the next fortnight from November 16th to 30th 2024.
According to the decision, High Speed Diesel (HSD) prices remain at Rs 255.14 and MS (petrol) Prices remain unchanged at Rs 248.
38 during the next fortnight.
The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has worked out the prices of petroleum products for the next fortnight based on the price trends in the international market during the last two weeks.
It has accordingly been decided that the prices of the petroleum products would remain unchanged during the next fortnight.
Recent Stories
Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: CEO
Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy company
Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead
China tests building Moon base with lunar soil bricks
Tape ball cricket from street sports to global industry
After Trump's victory, US election falsehoods shift left
Fake fertilizer recovered
SAFCO's chief awarded honorary PhD degree
Alcaraz eyeing triumphant Davis Cup farewell for Nadal after ATP Finals exit
Spanish care home fire kills 10
Commissioner for recovery from defaulters
SBP allows use of modern technology to expedite agri-loan processing
More Stories From Business
-
Ministry of law assures CCP support in tackling case backlog23 minutes ago
-
Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy company50 minutes ago
-
SBP allows use of modern technology to expedite agri-loan processing2 hours ago
-
Ahsan formally inaugurates 'Science, Technology, and Engineering for Development' initiative3 hours ago
-
Spanish Parliamentarians meet for Commerce to explore trade opportunities2 hours ago
-
Weekly inflation up by 0.55%2 hours ago
-
LCCI promises full support to marriage halls business2 hours ago
-
Four uplift schemes worth Rs 19.274b approved2 hours ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 571 more points2 hours ago
-
Commerce minister pledges support for textiles sector6 hours ago
-
CDWP recommends three energy sector projects worth Rs 58.857b to ECNEC6 hours ago
-
SBP injects over Rs3 trillion in the market6 hours ago