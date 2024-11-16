Open Menu

Govt Announces Petroleum Products Prices Remain Unchange

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2024 | 12:40 AM

Govt announces petroleum products prices remain unchange

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) The government has announced on Friday that prices of the petroleum products would remain unchanged during the next fortnight from November 16th to 30th 2024.

According to the decision, High Speed Diesel (HSD) prices remain at Rs 255.14 and MS (petrol) Prices remain unchanged at Rs 248.

38 during the next fortnight.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has worked out the prices of petroleum products for the next fortnight based on the price trends in the international market during the last two weeks.

It has accordingly been decided that the prices of the petroleum products would remain unchanged during the next fortnight.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Petrol Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Price November Market From Government

Recent Stories

Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: ..

Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: CEO

50 minutes ago
 Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy c ..

Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy company

50 minutes ago
 Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead

Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead

50 minutes ago
 China tests building Moon base with lunar soil bri ..

China tests building Moon base with lunar soil bricks

1 hour ago
 Tape ball cricket from street sports to global ind ..

Tape ball cricket from street sports to global industry

1 hour ago
 After Trump's victory, US election falsehoods shif ..

After Trump's victory, US election falsehoods shift left

1 hour ago
Fake fertilizer recovered

Fake fertilizer recovered

1 hour ago
 SAFCO's chief awarded honorary PhD degree

SAFCO's chief awarded honorary PhD degree

2 hours ago
 Alcaraz eyeing triumphant Davis Cup farewell for N ..

Alcaraz eyeing triumphant Davis Cup farewell for Nadal after ATP Finals exit

2 hours ago
 Spanish care home fire kills 10

Spanish care home fire kills 10

2 hours ago
 Commissioner for recovery from defaulters

Commissioner for recovery from defaulters

1 hour ago
 SBP allows use of modern technology to expedite ag ..

SBP allows use of modern technology to expedite agri-loan processing

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business